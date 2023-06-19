Short-term rentals such as Airbnb and VRBO have been wildly popular among travelers and vacationers for several years now. Many choose to rent these residential units – whether one- or two-family homes, condominiums or even yurts – over more traditional options like hotels and motels.

For the owners, short-term rentals are a good way to make some extra cash. For the renters, these units can offer the amenities of home. But it isn’t home. This is a business and should be treated as such.

Airbnb/VRBO-advertised accommodations should be held to the same standard as hotels or bed and breakfasts. Just as ride-hailing companies – which compete with traditional taxis – have had to make adjustments, short-term rentals should be held to similar legal requirements as other types of accommodations. That includes taxes.

The Erie County Comptroller’s Office proposes to overhaul its taxing system for hotels to include “nontraditional short-term and vacation rentals.” The move has the potential to even the playing field between short-term rentals and hotels, which are required to charge a 3% to 5% hotel occupancy tax (or, bed tax) on guests, in addition to sales tax.

As Comptroller Kevin Hardwick said: “It’s unfair to the current hoteliers.”

In fact, other counties, including Chautauqua, Allegany, Wyoming and Monroe already extend their hotel bed tax to residential vacation rentals.

Hardwick wants to replace the county’s existing hotel tax law with a new one to update the law’s language, enforcement and applicability. The original law was drafted in 1974 and amended several times. This new change would put Airbnb and VRBO on the same footing with hotels, motels, inns and bed-and-breakfast establishments. We support the comptroller’s efforts to institute some fairness in a hospitality industry that has changed dramatically.

In order to avoid putting more burdens on the owners of the properties, the fee would be paid through the online hosting site, and – as with hotels – tied into the overall reservation. The traveler pays on the Airbnb or VRBO website, which remits the fee to the municipality. It is no different than booking a hotel room online and paying the resort fee. And it’s relatively cheap at 3%, or less than $5 and perhaps less than $3 for a $150-per-night room or house.

As Patrick Kaler, president of Visit Buffalo Niagara, noted, another $3 will not deter someone from staying in Erie County; many other destinations have multiple fees tied to overnight stays.

But the fee would go a long way in paying for Visit Buffalo Niagara’s marketing efforts, such as this year’s campaign featuring the Buffalo AKG Art Museum that includes pricey advertising in Architectural Digest, New Yorker, New York Times and other publications. The summer campaign also focuses on other area attractions, such as the Martin House, encouraging tourists to stay in Buffalo longer.

Kaler has no use for the “If you build it, they will come” truism, contending, “That’s just not the case. We have to promote it.” He's right, and it's also a fact that amplifying Buffalo's offerings to visitors costs money.

A small fee for those who choose to stay at short-term rentals is not an exorbitant price to pay if it helps get that message out.

