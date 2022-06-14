 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Editorial Board: Sheriff's ‘Threat Assessment Team’ could play a critical role in preventing tragedies

Sheriff John Garcia (copy)

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia is assembling a "Threat Assessment Team" in an effort to prevent future mass shootings. 

 Derek Gee / News file photo
The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing an important new program to help stave off the kind of murderous assault that killed 10 people and shook the Western New York community last month. For it to be most useful, though, other counties in New York – and around the country – need to follow suit.

Sheriff John Garcia is creating a Behavioral Threat Assessment Team to identify, investigate and stop potential mass killers such as the two who massacred innocent people in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas. The idea, Garcia says, is that the next time county residents read about a mass shooting, it’s one that was prevented, not another that shatters the community.

Citing the Buffalo shooting and the massacre at a Texas elementary school, Garcia is working with other law enforcement agencies and the Erie County Legislature to produce a team of varied expertise. It will be new team whose work won’t take away from existing patrols, he said. The cost to county taxpayers is, as yet, uncertain.

The team’s partners include the District Attorney’s Office, State Police, Secret Service, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Garcia plans to expand the team to include members that represent all aspects of the local community and to have it functioning by the end of summer.

“No one agency, organization or company can manage the undertaking and be successful,” he said. “That’s why we assembled this team.”

The goal is for the new organization to function as a clearinghouse of information. Its strategies will include monitoring social media and fringe ideologies online in an effort to prevent violence. As Buffalo painfully learned last month, some killers make themselves known in those places.

It’s a creative and, in truth, a critical idea – an essential component of any broad-based effort to prevent the kind of mass shootings that have become far too common in this country.

Still, even if such a team was doing its best possible work in Erie County in the months before the May 14 shootings, it probably wouldn’t have prevented the carnage. The reason is that the accused murderer, a white supremacist, lived in Broome County. He was known to law enforcement there, but police say he was planning to kill Black people elsewhere. He settled on Buffalo, where continuing segregation made it easy to target the people he hated.

Garcia alluded to that fact in announcing the creation of the team last week.

“The act of pure evil that occurred on May 14 ... underscores the need for law enforcement professionals from across the state to revise strategies, policies, procedures and plans to confront the threat of domestic terrorism and other treacherous behaviors and ideologies,” he said.

Other counties need to follow Garcia’s lead, form their own threat assessment teams and commit to sharing that information with other counties. That’s how this approach might best have prevented the bloodshed at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue – and how it might yet prevent the next one. Given that there’s nothing to prevent would-be killers from crossing state lines, it’s also important to provide for sharing among the states.

Other efforts are needed: to restrict easy access to weapons meant for mass murder; to better identify and serve those with mental health problems; to improve red flag laws; and to better enforce other existing laws.

But this is a valuable effort, one that moved the Democratic chairwoman of the County Legislature, April Baskin, to praise the Republican sheriff for his fast action. That’s a hopeful sign.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.

