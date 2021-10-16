The Editorial Board: Sheriff's Office needs to stop handing out honorary badges

Let’s concede that among the outrageous things that have happened in the Erie County Sheriff’s Office during the tenure of Timothy Howard, the issuing of badges to honorary or reserve deputies does not rank high on the list of offenses.

However, a story in The News on Thursday demonstrated that the privilege of owning one of the badges can be abused.

According to Amherst police records uncovered by The News, a local financial adviser involved in a 2015 road rage incident waved his honorary star badge at another motorist on the I-990, then did a similar stunt a year later on Sheridan Drive. His honorary badge was taken away three months later.

Last year, a reserve deputy with a badge claimed to be a detective during an altercation with a fast-food worker. He, too, had his badge rescinded.

The badges are not “get out of jail free” cards, but when so-called reserve deputies act like the badges put them above the law, the practice of giving them out needs to stop.

Using an honorary badge to try getting out of a traffic ticket is just wrong. It’s like thinking a ceremonial key to the city means you can unlock any building. It makes as much sense as cutting out a replica of a million-dollar check from a piece of junk mail and trying to use it to pay your taxes.