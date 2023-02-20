Let’s call it the last time that police agencies play this duplicitous game with the public. Except under extraordinary circumstances, the public has a right to see video recorded in the jails they fund.

That standard, never legally in doubt, was upheld for the second time in four years last week, as State Supreme Court Justice Catherine Nugent Panepinto ruled that the county “had no reasonable basis for denying access” the video of a jailer kicking a handcuffed inmate.

Unfortunately, Sheriff John Garcia isn’t satisfied with that ruling. He said he plans to explore an appeal to pursue his specious claim that hiding the video protects the privacy of an inmate who was kicked by a jailer.

It is not so. New York courts have previously ruled that inmates “have no general expectation of privacy” and that records such as videos can be withheld only if they display nudity or other intimate details. Panepinto affirmed that standard and also quoted previous court rulings that “releasing body-worn camera footage promotes transparency, accountability and public trust-building.”

What a poor use of public money. In forcing a case it couldn’t win, the county wasted tax dollars on its own legal expenses, as well as those of The Buffalo News, whose costs the judge ordered the county to pay. Now, Garcia wants to waste even more money in a vain effort to keep the public from seeing what happened in his jail.

The video shows Corrections Officer Daniel Piwowarczyk kicking inmate Nathaniel Oyoyo on Feb. 23, 2022, as Oyoyo lay handcuffed on the floor in the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden. An internal investigation later cleared the officer of wrongdoing. Fine. Let the public in on it.

The case echoes another from 2019, in which the City of Buffalo tried to withhold video showing a cellblock attendant as he grabbed a handcuffed defendant from behind, threw him to the floor, then dragged him into a cell as blood pooled on the floor. The city lost that case, as it should have.

We get it. Police want to protect their own and municipalities are on the hook for such misconduct. But that doesn’t excuse illegal secrecy. The better policy is for officers to conduct themselves in a way that builds trust rather than hacking away at it. If they don’t, let the chips fall. Eventually, maybe the message will get through.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.