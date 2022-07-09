The Editorial Board: Sheriff’s Office cites a nonexistent right of privacy in refusing to release jail video

Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia is failing a critical transparency test, as the public is deprived of its right to crucial information on a confrontation between a jail inmate and a corrections officer.

It is too bad because, following years of obfuscations by Garcia’s predecessor, former Sheriff Timothy B. Howard, county taxpayers might have hoped for better.

The current situation involves the Erie County Correctional Facility and an internal report of nearly 100 pages. A corrections officer kicked an inmate in the head as the inmate lay on the floor with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Body camera video, which the Sheriff’s Office insists remain private, shows the officer planted his left leg and swung his right foot at the inmate’s head, according to the report.

Officer Daniel Piwowarczyk acknowledged in a sworn statement that he kicked an inmate as he struggled on the floor. Piwowarczyk said the inmate had just spit on him, but said that his boot struck the inmate’s upper right shoulder, not his head.

Piwowarczyk proceeded to swing his boot not in retaliation, he said, but to prevent the inmate from spitting at or biting an officer crouched over him. The internal report makes no mention of the inmate even trying to bite anyone.

Piwowarczyk was exonerated.

It is worth observing that Garcia’s internal investigators are sourced from the Sheriff’s Office unions, which endorsed him in last year’s election. It is also noteworthy that the District Attorney’s Office chose not to prosecute. Piwowarczyk’s approximate three months of paid suspension was lifted June 6.

So release the video.

The sheriff’s team initially denied The Buffalo News’ request for the records under New York’s Freedom of Information Law. It relented only after the newspaper appealed that erroneous decision. But the office has not budged on releasing the body camera video, citing the specious grounds that doing so would violate the inmate’s privacy.

Barring truly private moments such as states of undress, inmates don’t have an expectation of privacy, according to the New York State Committee on Open Government. The News has received no formal letter of denial.

But Garcia has flatly refused to release the video. Why? What could be so damaging on the video – or audio – that the public is being denied the right to know? During his campaign last year, Garcia said he supported more widespread use of body cameras and during one public appearance said, “I do not want to work with abusive, criminal bullies.”

The situation is reminiscent of one that occurred last year, in which the Sheriff’s Office under Howard released video of a corrections officer slamming an inmate’s arm in a cell door’s hatch. That incident drew no blood, which is not the case with Piwowarczyk. Yet, the officer in that case, Anil Kawal, was fired.

This is a matter that merits the attention of Gov. Kathy Hochul, who early in her tenure pledged “a new era of transparency and accountability.” That need goes beyond the administration’s own commitments. Strengthening New York’s Freedom of Information and Open Meetings laws is an essential part of that work.

In choosing not to prosecute, the District Attorney's Office concluded that the officer’s actions “did not rise to the level of criminal conduct that could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.” That may be true, but that’s not the test for releasing an important video record to the citizens who paid for it.

Before former Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth P. Achtyl was convicted of assaulting a Buffalo Bills fan, video of assault was released. Similarly, there is a legitimate public interest that demands release of this electronic document – especially given that it is being withheld on the preposterous excuse of protecting the inmate’s privacy.

Release the video.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.