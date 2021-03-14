The Editorial Board: Sheriff’s explanations for attending Achtyl’s trial belied by the facts and his record

Second, if all that Howard needed was information, he could have sat at the back of the courtroom in civilian clothing. Instead, he showed up in full uniform, sitting behind the defense table, huddling with Achtyl’s lawyers, talking with the deputy’s family or mingling with off-duty deputies there to support their colleague.

What is more, after Achtyl was convicted, Howard lit into the District Attorney John J. Flynn for releasing the body camera video and asking the judge to impose a lenient sentence.

And all this was necessary, Howard would ask county residents to believe, because he needed to find out what actually happened. Perhaps he’ll join O.J. Simpson on his hunt for the real killer.

It’s not just the Achtyl case, of course. Howard is running his department the way a teenager runs a house party: Anything goes. When jail employees misreported suicide attempts to state officials, he did nothing. When they covered up what state officials later deemed the killing of an inmate by deputies, he did nothing. When staff at the Correctional Facility in Alden lied about the circumstances behind one inmate’s beating by another prisoner, he did nothing.