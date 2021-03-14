The Editorial Board: Sheriff’s explanations for attending Achtyl’s trial belied by the facts and his record

Who does Sheriff Timothy B. Howard think he’s fooling? The only people who might accept his tortured explanation for buddying-up to a deputy on trial are constituents who think such conduct is acceptable, as long as they like the sheriff.
But even they have to know he’s not being honest.
Speaking to Erie County legislators who are belatedly interested about the lack of discipline in Howard’s critical office, Howard dissembled. He said he attended the trial of then-Deputy Kenneth Achtyl in order to gather the information he need to understand what had happened.
“I was there for nothing but the most honest and honorable of intentions,’’ he said, “and that’s to hear for myself what this case was all about.”
Right.
Two problems arise:
First of all, Erie County’s top uniformed law enforcement officer is saying he couldn’t figure out for himself that he needed to discipline a deputy who attacked a civilian for cursing at him.
Or, as Legislator Jeanne Vinal observed, he could have done some detective work, himself, before the trial even began – watching the video of Achtyl’s conduct, talking to the people involved and coming to his own conclusions.
As dodges go, this one is as obvious as a sunrise.
Second, if all that Howard needed was information, he could have sat at the back of the courtroom in civilian clothing. Instead, he showed up in full uniform, sitting behind the defense table, huddling with Achtyl’s lawyers, talking with the deputy’s family or mingling with off-duty deputies there to support their colleague.
What is more, after Achtyl was convicted, Howard lit into the District Attorney John J. Flynn for releasing the body camera video and asking the judge to impose a lenient sentence.
And all this was necessary, Howard would ask county residents to believe, because he needed to find out what actually happened. Perhaps he’ll join O.J. Simpson on his hunt for the real killer.
It’s not just the Achtyl case, of course. Howard is running his department the way a teenager runs a house party: Anything goes. When jail employees misreported suicide attempts to state officials, he did nothing. When they covered up what state officials later deemed the killing of an inmate by deputies, he did nothing. When staff at the Correctional Facility in Alden lied about the circumstances behind one inmate’s beating by another prisoner, he did nothing.
Management of Howard’s jail was so bad that the state Commission of Correction, which oversees New York’s jails, rated Howard’s operation as one of the worst in the state.
The good news is that Howard is on his way out. He’s not running for re-election this year. But his atrocious record puts the lie to his claim of innocently attending Achtyl’s trial. Voters should demand more when they choose his successor.
• • •
