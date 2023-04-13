The show must – and did – go on.

It was a rocky year behind-the-scenes for Shea’s Performing Arts Center, but, thankfully, none of the administrative disruption that occurred seems to have hurt the institution’s bottom line or its ability to thrill Western New York theater lovers. Audiences continue to flock to sold-out productions.

In fact, the dismissal of former Shea’s President Michael Murphy in October has led to changes that should probably have been in place years earlier. They’re thoughtful innovations that other similar organizations would do well to consider adopting, if they haven’t already.

In the summer, Shea’s staff members complained that Murphy’s “abusive behavior” was creating “an unsafe work environment.” These and other complaints were not addressed as effectively as they could have been by the Shea’s board of directors at that time, and the bumpy process of correcting the situation was accompanied by both board and staff resignations.

Now that the dust has settled, Shea’s has eight new board members. On the debit side, M&T Bank withdrew its long sponsorship of the theater’s Broadway Series, but another sponsor, 5 Star Bank, has stepped in. It is to be hoped that M&T will resume some involvement in Shea’s as the theater continues to correct its administrative path.

This correction includes some well-considered strategies that should increase collegiality between staff, management and the board of directors. They include:

• Regular meetings between the leadership team and the board of directors.

• Necessary revisions to the employee handbook and bylaws.

• Monthly town hall meetings for staff.

• Formation of a human resources committee.

If these things aren’t something other cultural nonprofits in Buffalo are doing or considering, they should look at initiating all three.

Too often, people who sit on boards of directors have little idea of the day-to-today operations of management and staff. Bylaws and employee guidelines deserve a good hard look on a regular basis, but that doesn’t always happen. And while meetings often seem to take up too much time that could be spent on doing the actual work, they have their uses. They can produce ideas, prevent conflicts and make sure that important matters are known to all, not just assumed to be. Shea’s will also have a human resources committee, hopefully one equipped to handle minor concerns before they become big problems.

As the theater initiates a search for a new president, the turmoil of the past year should have taught some good lessons about the interpersonal skills such a president needs to have. The fact that managerial issues haven’t harmed the downtown magnet’s public popularity should make that search easier. In 2026, Shea’s celebrates its 100th anniversary, a good time to be firmly on the right track.

• • •

