The Editorial Board: Sentences document the inadequacy of state law on drunken driving homicides

There are reasons that two recent deaths by drunken drivers received radically different sentences but there’s also a bottom line: Both are inadequate responses by society to homicides caused by recklessness. Intoxicated drivers know the risks of getting behind he wheel before they ever take that first sip. State legislators need to raise the stakes.
Twice already this year, the inadequacy of state law has been made glaringly obvious in Western New York. The more recent case occurred in Buffalo this week when State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns imposed a six-month county jail sentence on Tiffany M. Allen, who was driving drunk when she struck a pedestrian. Jeffrey T. Chilson died from the injuries.
That case followed one in January, in which another drunken driver, Stephen J. Wruck, was sentenced for killing a motorist, Joy Pazamickas. State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. sentenced Wruck to 2 1/3 to seven years in state prison.
There are differences and similarities between the cases, but two points are objectively true:
• Because of their differing actions after the crash, Allen deserved some credit while Wruck earned the judge’s contempt.
• Neither sentence adequately punishes the driver’s indifference to one of the predictable consequences of their actions. Two people with families who loved them are just as dead as if someone had knifed them in an alley.
And therein lies the problem. Both were charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, but for reasons that defy sense, state law differentiates between manslaughter committed by car and manslaughter committed in any other way.
Vehicular manslaughter provides for no more than seven years in prison, but take away the vehicle and the penalty can reach 15 years and demands a minimum of one-to-three years. Yet, a drunk who gets behind the wheel is acting in a way universally known to risk death; it’s one of the predictable consequences. That means it’s not an accident. There’s not enough of a distinction between the crimes to evaluate them differently.
Wruck was sentenced to the maximum allowed, a term that Kloch recognized as inadequate: “You deserve the worst that this court can provide,” he told Wruck at sentencing. “If the law allowed me to, I would increase your sentence 10 times.”
He would have deserved it. After running a stop sign and crashing into Pazamickas’ car, Wruck fled the scene and called 911, falsely reporting that his sport utility vehicle had been stolen. It was only by good fortune that his depravity was recorded by a nearby security camera.
By contrast, Allen pulled over immediately, was stricken with grief over what she had done and waited for police to arrive. The crime was the same, but the circumstances afterward warranted consideration from the judge.
Even then, six months in a county jail doesn’t begin to atone for the death she caused. Nor will the five years of probation she will serve after her release. It’s an insult to the life that was taken and to the radiating, long-term suffering it has caused.
This has been a long-term problem in New York that requires attention. Some observers have suggested that, despite decades of progress, drunken driving remains common enough that some lawmakers may be wary of the target a tougher law would paint on their own backs. It shouldn’t matter.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said he wants the state to eliminate the distinction between manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter. It should. We hope he and other state prosecutors will push for that change and that state legislators are ready to listen. Their constituents’ lives are worth more than seven years behind bars while a sentence of six months in county jail screams indifference to a stolen life.
What legislator is willing to take this up?
