The Editorial Board: Sentences document the inadequacy of state law on drunken driving homicides

Even then, six months in a county jail doesn’t begin to atone for the death she caused. Nor will the five years of probation she will serve after her release. It’s an insult to the life that was taken and to the radiating, long-term suffering it has caused.

This has been a long-term problem in New York that requires attention. Some observers have suggested that, despite decades of progress, drunken driving remains common enough that some lawmakers may be wary of the target a tougher law would paint on their own backs. It shouldn’t matter.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said he wants the state to eliminate the distinction between manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter. It should. We hope he and other state prosecutors will push for that change and that state legislators are ready to listen. Their constituents’ lives are worth more than seven years behind bars while a sentence of six months in county jail screams indifference to a stolen life.

What legislator is willing to take this up?

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.