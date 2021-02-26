The Seneca Nation of Indians has rejected the ruling of a binding arbitration panel and a federal court on back payments it owes New York for its casino operations. Now, a federal appeals court has affirmed those rulings. The Senecas must make good on their obligation.
The Editorial Board: Senecas: Time to pay up
“It is high time the Seneca Nation follows the law and pays what they owe, and it is significant funding,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.
The governor is anticipating the Seneca Nation will pay the state at least $450 million that Albany says it is owed since the tribe stopping making revenue-sharing payments in 2017.