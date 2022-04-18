The Editorial Board: Senecas should drop the hyperbole about its casino debt and focus on a better future

It’s welcome news that the Seneca Nation of Indians is pushing for a “fair” casino compact with New York as the existing one nears its sunset. But as it prepares to negotiate, its leaders should tone down the rhetoric. Nobody who is paying attention can believe it has been misused.

The Senecas – some of them, anyway – are angry because New York State used a routine tool to induce them to pay the $564.8 million it owed. It was a shame it came to that, because it truly did cause problems for many Senecas, but the protesters conveniently ignore the plain fact that the Senecas’ fingerprints are all over this mess.

Briefly, the Senecas withheld payments to New York while it contested its requirement to pay the debt. It was absolutely entitled to refer the matter to binding arbitration, as the compact allowed, but they lost and then went to court – over and over – in an effort to keep the millions.

When they finally lost in the courts and still wouldn’t pay, New York applied a law that froze their bank accounts. They then made good, but they want the world to believe the state did something nefarious – first by forcing the issue, then by announcing it would use the money to help cover the costs of a new Bills stadium. It didn’t. It simply made the Senecas pay what they owed. After that, what does it matter to them how the state uses its own money?

At a weekend protest at which members rallied for a fair compact – the current one expires at the end of 2023 – the Senecas continued to claim the existing deal badly exploited them. Simple math shows otherwise. The $568.4 million paid the state represented 25% of slot machine revenues. That left the Senecas with more than $2.2 billion just since 2017. And that excludes money from the other games at the casinos in Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Salamanca.

The Senecas are correct that they have provided many jobs in the region, and not just to members of the Nation. Even opponents of the casinos would have to acknowledge that they have been an economic driver.

Still to be resolved is the separate question of whether the compact extension complied with federal law. But the question of the payments is resolved. The Senecas played a dicey game and fell short. Like many of their customers, they should be good losers and look to the future.

• • •

