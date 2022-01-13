The Editorial Board: Senecas cut their losses, express trust in Hochul as partner in a second compact

A question arises as the Seneca Nation folds its cards, belatedly agrees to pay the hundreds of millions of dollars it owes to New York State and looks ahead to negotiating a new gaming compact: Why would either side want to deal with the other ever again? Neither has been an especially honorable business partner.

The answer, of course, is money. The tribe’s three Western New York casinos churn up gushers of cash that enrich the Seneca Nation and, when the compact is actually followed, feed state coffers and benefit the three financially pinched municipalities in which the casinos operate: Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Salamanca. For better or worse, there’s too much at stake to walk away from the table.

It was already long past time for the Senecas to stop trying to wiggle out of paying the money they owed. Since 2017, the nation has withheld some $450 million from the state as it tried over and over to exploit a carelessly worded extension of the original 2002 compact. That extension had failed to mention that the casinos would continue to make the payments described in the initial document. The Senecas took it as license to pocket New York’s share – money they would never have seen but for their agreement with the state.