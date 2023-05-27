The better solution on rail safety would be for Washington to take the lead, but there’s no telling if it will. Absent that assurance, it’s encouraging that Albany is looking hard at a need that became dramatically obvious when a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Ohio almost four months ago.

The effort was led by Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee. While the February disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, is driving the legislation, the measure could just as easily take in – and should not disregard – the apparent fire that witnesses reported in a moving rail car in Buffalo only 10 days later. Both involved trains operated by Norfolk Southern.

The Ohio derailment, apparently caused by an overheated axle, ended up spouting plums of toxic smoke into the air and pouring hazardous chemicals into nearby creeks and the Ohio River. The health of nearby residents will be a concern for years to come.

In Buffalo, meanwhile, at least two separate reports came in about flames shooting through the roof of a rail car as a train rolled through North Buffalo. Norfolk Southern has been curt, saying only that it knows of no such fire while offering possible explanations that don’t match what witnesses reported. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, has demanded a federal investigation.

In response to the Ohio derailment, a bipartisan effort to pass new safety legislation took root in Congress. It may yet produce something of value, but New York is wise to move on this matter. Legislators in one of the nation’s most populous states need to pay attention to this issue. So does the entire delegation from Western New York, where trains carrying hazardous cargo regularly travel.

Among the changes the State Senate approved on Wednesday are:

• Rules for installing heat safety gauges on tracks used by freight trains.

• Limits on the length of freight trains.

• Minimum operating staff of at least two people on freight trains.

• Detailed inspections producing quarterly reports.

• Requirements for railroad companies to inform relevant state and federal agencies before transporting hazardous materials within the state.

Already, the recently approved 2023-24 state budget usefully provides $1.75 million to increase the number of railroad inspectors in New York.

“We must not wait for a train derailment like Norfolk Southern’s in East Palestine to occur before we take action to help prevent them from happening in New York,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in a statement.

In all, the Senate has passed 10 bills dealing with rail safety. All are worthy, but only one – on minimum staffing of freight trains – has a companion bill in the Assembly. That chamber’s Committee on Transportation is led by Assemblyman William Magnarelli of Syracuse, whose office has not responded to a request for information. But two Western New York Democrats serve on that committee: Karen McMahon of Amherst and Monica Wallace of Lancaster. They need to be sure their voices are heard.

And all of Western New York’s lawmakers – in both chamber and of both parties – need to press Norfolk Southern about the unexplained fire that different people saw from different places. If it wasn’t a fire, what was it? If it was, what caused it and what was burning?

The transportation of hazardous materials is an unavoidable – indeed, essential – fact of modern life. There’s no getting away from it. That elevates the importance of risk reduction.

Given business needs around the country and the national network of tracks, Congress should play the crucial role, standardizing safety concerns whose risks were made horrifically plain in Ohio. But, in the meantime, New York should do what it can. The Senate has made a good start. The Assembly is less certain.

• • •

