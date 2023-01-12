The Editorial Board: Senate must give Hector LaSalle a fair hearing as chief judge

The knives are out for Hector LaSalle.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee for chief judge of Court of Appeals may not even get a hearing, let alone a fair one. If that happens, then the New York Democrats who control the State Senate and its Judiciary Committee will show themselves to be the mirror image of Mitch McConnell’s Washington Republicans.

Those are the people who denied Merrick Garland a hearing on his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. The U.S. Senate, then in Republican control, rejected President Barack Obama’s nominee to succeed the late Antonin Scalia on the specious notion the decision should wait until after the upcoming presidential election.

But, at least they weren’t making questionable allegations about Garland’s record. In LaSalle’s case, the charges by some Democrats are that the one-time prosecutor is anti-union, anti-abortion and too likely to be biased against New Yorkers charged with crimes. The evidence of these complaints appears to be dubious, but they could be illuminated by a fair hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, whose members include Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo.

It is surely odd – though not preposterous – for a group of senators to reject a nominee from a governor of their own party. Indeed, under the right circumstances, that can count as evidence of good government. It would be far worse for senators to act as a mere rubber stamp instead of performing their constitutional function.

But it’s not an either/or choice. The other option – the only correct one – is for senators to actually do their duty – to act like senators, not a lynch mob. That means holding a fair hearing, airing the allegations with open minds, being willing to get to the facts and making a decision based on them.

Reports credibly suggest that the complaints about LaSalle’s approach to the issues of abortion and labor are being mischaracterized. A fair hearing would likely show the truth.

The nominee’s record as a prosecutor is absolutely worth exploring, but it’s not the disqualifier that some critics seem to believe. A principled and functioning system of criminal justice is meant to be adversarial. If LaSalle’s critics in the Senate have evidence that he misused his position – either as a prosecutor or a judge – a fair hearing will give them the opportunity to lay out their case.

But if their complaint is simply that he was a prosecutor, they should tell that to their constituents. Those people may have doubts about automatically rejecting a nominee for having enforced the law.

There can be no honorable course but for the Senate and its Judiciary Committee to give LaSalle a fair and thorough hearing. It will be to his credit if Ryan plays a leading role in ensuring that happens.

• • •

