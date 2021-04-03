The Editorial Board: Senate must counter Republican efforts to turn back the clock on voting rights

This assault on humanity and common sense is now the law in a state that contains the city of Kennesaw, near Atlanta. Kennesaw has had a statute on the books since 1982 requiring that each head of a household must “maintain a firearm.” Packing a gun is encouraged in that city but there will presumably be pat downs for anyone suspected of going near a voter with a concealed bottle of Poland Spring.

A potentially transformational part of H.R. 1 would expressly prohibit gerrymandering, the drawing of congressional districts for maximum partisan advantage. It’s a dark art practiced by both parties and, as of now, the only available remedy is court challenges that may take years and many dollars to resolve.

Under the bill, all states would be required to form independent citizen commissions to draw congressional districts. The 15-member panels would comprise five Democrats, five Republicans and five Independents or members of smaller parties.

Would that guarantee perfectly balanced districts and ensure that we all live happily ever after? Of course not. For one thing, voters tend to do more self-sorting than in the past, living near others with like-minded political views. However, maps drawn by independent commissions would mark a vast improvement.