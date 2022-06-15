 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Editorial Board: Senate gun measure, showing Gillibrand’s influence, is well worthy of Congress’ support

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

The compromise gun measure moving in the U.S. Senate shows the influence of Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

 Associated Press
Call it a half-a-loaf, or at least something close to that.

The gun legislation moving through the U.S. Senate is less than the moment actually demands, but it represents real movement, nonetheless. For that, give some credit to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

The agreement, which critically includes 10 Republicans, would enhance background checks, provide federal funds to help states implement red flag laws and bolster mental health resources, including at schools. Perhaps most significantly, it would make it a federal crime to transfer firearms across state lines to individuals not authorized to possess them. That has been Gillibrand’s issue. The Democratic senator has introduced that legislation every year since she first joined the Senate in 2009.

As with her bill, the Senate’s proposed legislation would “hold accountable those who transfer guns to individuals they suspect will use them for illegal purposes,” Gillibrand said on Tuesday.

The need is obvious, especially in states like New York, which have strong laws, but can’t prevent the importation of illegal weapons from states where guns are easily and legally available. Almost 75% of the firearms used in crimes in this state and recovered by law enforcement originate from out of state, according to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics – many from Virginia, Georgia and Pennsylvania, state figures show.

A new law won’t prevent all such transfers, of course. Nor would it have hindered the May 14 massacre in Buffalo. The weapon used in that attack was legally purchased in New York, then illegally modified. Nevertheless, it would give law enforcement a new tool to use in the fight. It represents a useful improvement in Washington’s commitment to stanch the bloodshed inflicted by mass killers.

Plainly, the bill offers less than the evidence supports; the tens of millions of Americans who want to see strong measures implemented will have some cause for disappointment. Only a month ago, 10 people were swiftly murdered in a racist attack at the Tops of Jefferson Avenue. Days later, 19 elementary school children and two of their teachers were cut down in Uvalde, Texas. In both cases, the shooters used weapons that should be reserved for the military. Easy access to those firearms are indisputably part of the American problem.

Still, it is rare for Washington to move quickly on anything controversial. That’s the way it is in so diverse a a country – one that has lately become fractured. It is important to take the wins that are possible.

That’s a hard lesson, but it has been learned in the past. The late Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., said he came to regret rejecting a 1974 offer on health care offered by then-President Richard Nixon. It would have been a valuable start, he later realized – one that was then put off until 2010, with the enactment of the Affordable Care Act.

It’s difficult to be philosophical in the face of intolerable violence, but with its three coequal branches of government and a bicameral legislature, American democracy is designed to move slowly. Good things may be more difficult to achieve, but bad things are more difficult to impose. For better or worse, that’s what we’ve got.

With 10 Republicans helping to draw up the Senate agreement, the measure has the backing to avoid a filibuster. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., also said he would support the measure, if its language matches the announced framework.

The bill will then have to be reconciled with the more ambitious House measure. It will be worth the compromises, painful as they may be.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.

In a boost, McConnell backs Senate bipartisan gun deal

In a boost, McConnell backs Senate bipartisan gun deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced his support for his chamber’s emerging bipartisan gun agreement. The Kentucky Republican's endorsement Tuesday boosted momentum for modest but notable election-year action by Congress on an issue that’s deadlocked lawmakers for three decades. An outline of the accord was released Sunday by 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans. Leaders hope it can be translated into legislation in days and voted on by Congress before lawmakers' July 4 recess. McConnell’s backing was the latest indication that last month’s gun massacres in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, had reconfigured the political calculations for some in the GOP.

Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam

Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam

Senate bargainers have announced the framework of a bipartisan response to last month’s mass shootings. It's a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs. The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, Biden embraced the deal, and enactment would signal a significant turnabout after years of stalemate in Congress. Twenty senators, including 10 Republicans, are calling for passage. That's potentially crucial because at least 10 GOP votes will be needed in the Senate.

'Enough is enough': Thousands demand new gun safety laws

'Enough is enough': Thousands demand new gun safety laws

Thousands of people are rallying on the National Mall and across the rest of America in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings. Activists say what happened in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, should compel Congress to act. Mayor Muriel Bowser of the District of Columbia says “enough is enough” and she's urging lawmakers to protect children from gun violence. Speaker after speaker in Washington called on senators, who are seen as a major impediment to legislation, to act or face being voted out of office. President Joe Biden, who was in California when the Washington rally began, said his message to the demonstrators was “keep marching.”

House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks

House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks

The House has passed a wide-ranging gun control bill in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. The bill would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines of more than 15 rounds. The legislation has almost no chance of becoming law as the Senate pursues more modest proposals. But it does allow Democratic lawmakers a chance to show voters where they stand. Democrat Veronica Escobar of Texas says, “We can’t save every life, but my God, shouldn’t we try?"

Actor McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House

Actor McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House

Academy Award–winning actor Matthew McConaughey has offered an emotional call on Congress to “reach a higher ground” and pass gun control legislation. In a roughly 22-minute speech at the White House on Tuesday, McConaughey, a Uvalde, Texas, native, exhorted a gridlocked Congress to pass gun reforms that can save lives without infringing on Second Amendment rights. McConaughey used his star power to make an argument for legislation in a fashion that the Biden administration has not been able to muster. He offered a clear connection to the small Texas town and vivid detail of the sheer loss of the 19 children and two teachers gunned down in last month's shooting rampage at an elementary school.

