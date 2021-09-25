The Editorial Board: Senate bill offers a way to reduce the chances of gerrymandered lines

A 2014 amendment to the New York State Constitution created an Independent Redistricting Commission that was supposed to rein in the partisan gerrymandering that takes place when district lines are redrawn each 10 years.

Early returns are not promising.

The commission this month released its first proposed maps for State Senate, Assembly and congressional districts. However, each party released its own maps, rather than working together. It’s a deadlock that was practically guaranteed by the design of the commission, with an equal number of members chosen by Democrats and Republicans.

It turns out that calling a panel independent does not make it so. How does New York break free from the grip of gerrymandering? There’s no perfect solution, but a bill introduced this month by Democrats in the U.S. Senate, the Freedom to Vote Act, would go a long way toward curbing the nakedly partisan map-drawing that takes place across the nation.

The Democrats’ previous voting rights bill, the For the People Act, stalled in the Senate after passage by the House. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., helped craft the new legislation, which includes other provisions meant to make it easier for Americans to cast ballots.