The Editorial Board: Senate bill forgoes the best chance to fix the lead pipe threat once and for all

It seems doubtful. Bob Keefe, executive director of E2, a nonpartisan group of business leaders pushing for environmental investments such as lead pipe removal, was blunt: “It doesn’t go far enough,” he said, pointing to several studies that have shown it will take $45 billion. The Natural Resources Defense Council agrees with that figure. But the American Water Works Association pegs the total cost at upwards of $60 billion.

We know the price of bad water. It can be seen in the Flint, Mich., health disaster in 2014. The same could be said of Washington, D.C., which in 2001 suffered from high lead levels while Pittsburgh, Pa., in 2016 battled contamination of its water.

It has also been seen in Buffalo, where the Brown administration is five years into an aggressive push to replace pipes leading to the poorest homes. Back in 2016, the city set its own lead standard, enacting tougher standards than the federal government.

Oluwole A. McFoy, the chairman of the Buffalo Water Board, noted in April that Buffalo was the first city in the nation to go beyond the federal government’s mandate. At the time, the effort saw the replacement of 400 lead pipes.