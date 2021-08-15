The Editorial Board: Senate bill forgoes the best chance to fix the lead pipe threat once and for all

If any part of Biden’s infrastructure legislation deserved full funding, it was the $45 billion meant to remove all of the country’s lead water pipes. It should never have been reduced to what industry experts characterize as a paltry $15 billion.
But that’s what happened. It was, perhaps, inevitable, given the makeup of Congress, but it was a missed opportunity to fix a serious, daily risk to the health of millions of Americans, including many in Buffalo and other parts of Western New York. But at least it allows for a start.
The Senate on Tuesday passed the long-gestating infrastructure bill, itself pared down to $1 trillion from Biden’s original $2 trillion proposal. The Senate approved the measure by a lopsided vote of 69-30, drawing the support of 19 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Some sacrifice was likely necessary, not only prevent a Republican filibuster, but to keep Democrats from more conservative areas on board.
The reduction from the president’s original number would inevitably have some cascading effect on lofty ambitions such as replacing 100% of the nation’s lead pipes and service lines, even while the White House insists that the plan remains in place. It points to another approximate $11 billion for general drinking water improvements that can be used toward removal of lead pipes and service lines.
It seems doubtful. Bob Keefe, executive director of E2, a nonpartisan group of business leaders pushing for environmental investments such as lead pipe removal, was blunt: “It doesn’t go far enough,” he said, pointing to several studies that have shown it will take $45 billion. The Natural Resources Defense Council agrees with that figure. But the American Water Works Association pegs the total cost at upwards of $60 billion.
We know the price of bad water. It can be seen in the Flint, Mich., health disaster in 2014. The same could be said of Washington, D.C., which in 2001 suffered from high lead levels while Pittsburgh, Pa., in 2016 battled contamination of its water.
It has also been seen in Buffalo, where the Brown administration is five years into an aggressive push to replace pipes leading to the poorest homes. Back in 2016, the city set its own lead standard, enacting tougher standards than the federal government.
Oluwole A. McFoy, the chairman of the Buffalo Water Board, noted in April that Buffalo was the first city in the nation to go beyond the federal government’s mandate. At the time, the effort saw the replacement of 400 lead pipes.
While affluent families can buy bottled water or install filtered systems in their homes, that is a makeshift solution and one that urban or rural America or those of lower incomes can – and should not have to – afford.
Replacing lead pipes with a modern system that will safely deliver clean drinking water to all Americans is costly and complicated but given the ultimate stakes must eventually be undertaken, preferably with more funding delivered by Congress. But it’s a shame we didn’t do it when we had the chance.
