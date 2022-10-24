The Editorial Board: Sean Ryan for the State Senate

Residents of the 61st District have to choose between two incumbents: Democrat Sean Ryan, who now represents the 60th District, and Republican Ed Rath of the 61st District as currently configured. Voters should back Ryan while encouraging Rath to stay in public service.

Some of this is simply practical: With little chance that Republicans will regain control of the Senate, district residents will be better served by a member in the majority.

But there are other issues. While both candidates are concerned about crime, Ryan voted in support of gun restrictions after the May 14 shooting at Tops. Rath opposed them.

For his part, Rath supports changes in the bail reform law as a response to rising crime. That law may, indeed, bear additional revisions, but crime is up around the country, in red and blue states and irrespective of bail laws. Crime is a real issue; the GOP’s take on it is opportunistic.

Ryan has also been committed to environmental protection and the area’s cultural institutions. He grasps the many benefits of a growing population of refugees.

Rath is the kind of Republican his party desperately needs – a principled conservative who believes, in his own words, that honorable people can disagree without being disagreeable and that reasonable people can come to reasonable solutions. We hope he’ll continue to play role in public life, but for this race, Ryan is the better choice.

