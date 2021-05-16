The Editorial Board: Schumer's influence could help reopen border with Canada

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer has joined the fight to reopen the border with Canada as soon as possible. His influence is more than welcome. Given the foot-dragging of officials on both sides of the border, it’s essential.

The border has been closed to nonessential traffic for more than a year as both countries, like the rest of the world, contended with a deadly pandemic that has killed more than 580,000 Americans by an official count that is likely low. In Canada, deaths are near 25,000. The decision to shut the border was sensible, both early on when this country showed little interest in dealing seriously with the virus and more recently as cases spiked in Canada, especially neighboring Ontario.

But things are changing. Many Americans are vaccinated and rates are creeping up in Canada. That’s always been the key to reopening the border and, while the pace of inoculations is unfortunately declining in this country, it is up to the two nations to find the best way to press those facts into a plan to restart cross-border travel. Plainly, they need to be encouraged. That’s where Schumer comes in.