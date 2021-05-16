The Editorial Board: Schumer's influence could help reopen border with Canada

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer has joined the fight to reopen the border with Canada as soon as possible. His influence is more than welcome. Given the foot-dragging of officials on both sides of the border, it’s essential.
The border has been closed to nonessential traffic for more than a year as both countries, like the rest of the world, contended with a deadly pandemic that has killed more than 580,000 Americans by an official count that is likely low. In Canada, deaths are near 25,000. The decision to shut the border was sensible, both early on when this country showed little interest in dealing seriously with the virus and more recently as cases spiked in Canada, especially neighboring Ontario.
But things are changing. Many Americans are vaccinated and rates are creeping up in Canada. That’s always been the key to reopening the border and, while the pace of inoculations is unfortunately declining in this country, it is up to the two nations to find the best way to press those facts into a plan to restart cross-border travel. Plainly, they need to be encouraged. That’s where Schumer comes in.
It surely helps that one of the nation’s top Democrats and the leader of the Senate has stepped up to the plate. “We can’t wait any longer,” New York’s senior senator said during a recent visit to Niagara Falls, where he presented a four-point plan for reopening the border. He’s right and his proposal outlines a thoughtful path toward that goal.
The plan begins with what should have happened months ago: establishing a binational agreement on criteria for reopening. It continues with redefining who counts as an “essential” traveler, allowing boaters to cross into the other nation’s waters as long as they don’t dock and ensuring that U.S. border agents are vaccinated against the virus, or at least able to obtain prompt Covid-19 testing and supplied with the necessary personal protective equipment.
But the most obvious and useful of Schumer’s proposals followed his thought on expanding the definition of essential travelers: “After that, they should allow anyone who’s vaccinated to cross the border,” Schumer said. It’s the point of vaccinations, after all. If taking the jab doesn’t allow each country to begin returning to business as usual, then the shot isn’t being allowed to accomplish all it should.
Without planning, as some observers have noted, the vaccination exemption could cause significant backups at the border as personnel check not only the usual identification documents but also proof of vaccination. Among the possible snags is congestion caused by travelers forced to turn around for lack of proof.
But that can’t be the reason not to take the necessary steps to restore the crucial economic connections between the two countries, including Western New York and Southern Ontario. Our interwoven economies will be operating at less than full strength until the border is reopened.
Schumer is the highest public official to call for action on the border, but he joins other prominent voices, including those of Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, and Dottie Gallagher, president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership. From his high national perch, though, Schumer is in a position to help not only border areas in his home state, but also in Michigan, Washington and other frontier states.
Perhaps we’re not ready yet to fully reopen the border, but it’s past time to prepare to do so. It’s the minimum requirement.
