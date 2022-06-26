The Editorial Board: Schumer’s pitch to designate the city as a ‘Challenge’ winner is well supported

It may have seemed off topic, but it wasn’t. While visiting the site of the Tops Markets shooting last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer pitched Buffalo to President Biden as one of the cities to receive up to $100 million under the administration’s “Build Back Better Challenge.”

Buffalo’s East Side, where a white supremacist perpetrated a murderous rampage, has been neglected – socially and economically – for decades. To their credit, elected officials from the mayor to current and past state leaders, prodded by robust community advocacy, have focused on rectifying the past wrongs. And, as evidenced by his “elevator pitch” to the president, and previous conversation with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about the region’s application, Schumer is determined that the Buffalo region wins the day. Good for him.

Winning the president’s challenge would be transformative for Buffalo’s East Side and for those who would gain new skill sets in a range of fields. The community has suffered for decades from lack of investment; improving conditions there is the right thing to do. The resulting new jobs and businesses would help to remake the city’s East Side, benefiting all of Buffalo.

Schumer said it best: “Buffalo’s East Side needs robust investment to heal and build for the future.” Schumer told Biden that the project could help the Buffalo region become a national hub in industries such as vaccine production, utility infrastructure components, industrial gases and precision motion control.

Buffalo is already a finalist for the award. The Western New York Advanced Manufacturing Cluster, developed by the five-county Western New York Regional Economic Development Council, aims to train more than 1,600 local workers for advanced manufacturing jobs. It also wants to clean up East Side industrial sites as a means to attract new businesses.

The Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration is expected to announce the 20 to 30 winners of those awards later this year.

The likelihood of success is greatly enhanced by the support of local institutions. They include the University at Buffalo, Buffalo Niagara Partnership, Invest Buffalo Niagara, Launch NY, Buffalo Manufacturing Works, Northland Workforce Training Center, Goodwill of Western New York, SUNY Alfred State and the Buffalo Urban Development Corp.

Biden should reinforce Schumer’s message to the Commerce Department: Buffalo is well prepared and supremely worthy to place among the winners of the “Build Back Better Challenge.”

