The Editorial Board: Schumer’s bill funding scientific research, tech hubs could be a winner for our region

Western New York and the rest of America will have a tremendous opportunity to help themselves and the country if a bipartisan bill called the Endless Frontier Act becomes law.

It’s bipartisan. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, along with members of the House, this week introduced a new version of their bill to spend $110 billion promoting scientific innovation. Schumer hopes it can be on President Biden’s desk by June.

The National Science Foundation would be expanded and renamed the National Science and Technology Foundation. It would include a new technology directorate that would be given $100 billion over five years to lead research in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing and advanced manufacturing.

The potentially transformative part of the bill for Western New York is that an additional $10 billion would be allocated for the Commerce Department to set up 10 to 15 regional technology hubs. The emphasis would be on hubs that connect disadvantaged populations to training and opportunities to develop new technologies.