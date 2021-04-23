The Editorial Board: Schumer’s bill funding scientific research, tech hubs could be a winner for our region

Western New York and the rest of America will have a tremendous opportunity to help themselves and the country if a bipartisan bill called the Endless Frontier Act becomes law.
It’s bipartisan. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, along with members of the House, this week introduced a new version of their bill to spend $110 billion promoting scientific innovation. Schumer hopes it can be on President Biden’s desk by June.
The National Science Foundation would be expanded and renamed the National Science and Technology Foundation. It would include a new technology directorate that would be given $100 billion over five years to lead research in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing and advanced manufacturing.
The potentially transformative part of the bill for Western New York is that an additional $10 billion would be allocated for the Commerce Department to set up 10 to 15 regional technology hubs. The emphasis would be on hubs that connect disadvantaged populations to training and opportunities to develop new technologies.
In other words, they’re playing our song. Buffalo is classified as among the top five poorest cities in the country. We have more than our share of disadvantaged populations, and we know that training in new technologies – for jobs that are in high demand – represents a road out of poverty for many.
M&T Bank has echoed that sentiment in developing its technology hub at Seneca One tower. The bank launched its Z Development Program last year to train people with little or no tech experience, using an “intentionally inclusive” recruitment focus.
M&T’s chairman and CEO, René Jones, is also among a group of local business and community leaders working to build support for the Endless Frontier Act.
The bulk of so-called innovation jobs has been stubbornly clustered in five U.S. cities: Boston, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle and San Diego. Schumer’s bill seeks to share the wealth.
A report in December by the Brookings Institution made the case for developing new innovation hubs. Brookings ranked 35 potential “growth centers,” based on population size, university STEM research and other factors. The report rated Buffalo Niagara 19th, Albany third, Rochester fifth and Syracuse 26th. Madison, Wis., was No. 1.
If the Endless Frontier Act becomes law, cities will make their pitches to the Commerce Department for the grants to launch their efforts as innovation centers. Thought leaders here have discussed merging Buffalo’s efforts with Rochester’s, creating a Thruway-linked powerhouse. Considering our cities’ outstanding research universities, access to inexpensive hydropower, and proximity to the Great Lakes, the combined region should be a powerful contender.
It could be “an amazing opportunity for Western New York,” as Schumer said this week.
First, of course, Schumer and his co-sponsors need to win over enough supporters to get the $110 billion bill through the Senate. Young and six other GOP senators have already signed on.
Part of the bill’s bipartisan appeal lies in the need for our country to keep pace with China. According to the National Science Foundation, research and development spending in the United States grew at an average of 4.3% per year from 2000 to 2017. Spending in China grew by more than 17% per year in the same period.
The title of Schumer’s bill is derived from a report published in July 1945. President Franklin D. Roosevelt commissioned Vannevar Bush, an electrical engineer who directed U.S. government research during World War II to apply lessons from the war into proposals for federal support of science during peacetime.
Bush’s report, “Science: The Endless Frontier,” proposed a research ecosystem spanning the federal government, higher education institutions and private industry. Congress implemented much of the plan and the United States evolved into the technological leader of the world.
Today, though, our lead has narrowed as China makes gains we can’t afford. The bill suits our national interest as well as our region’s.
The world’s scientific challenges seem endless, from climate change to preventing pandemics, or figuring out how to live in a world with gene splicing, robotics and self-driving cars. Putting money toward furthering scientific research rates as the wisest of investments.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.