Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer wants to allocate $10 million to the FBI to crack down on bogus threats meant to draw law enforcement, particularly SWAT teams, to respond in force to schools. He came to Lockport last week to make the point.

The investigation into the horrendous trend called “swatting” needs to be stopped now. Bad actors – wherever they are – need to be rooted out. Whatever resources need to be secured should be aimed at stopping whoever is out there putting children in danger.

The evil practice of phoning in threats to schools, especially during a period of mass school shootings, demands swift and severe action. The latest school shooting was in Nashville, Tenn., but the May 14 Tops shooting in Buffalo remains painfully fresh. The trick is catching these miscreants.

Schumer spoke from Lockport, following a recent swatting attack that targeted the high school and terrorized students, teachers and staff. More than 100 law enforcement officers from many agencies responded.

Unfortunately, as part of the protocol when a mass shooter is suspected on the premises, some students were shocked to find law enforcement pointing guns at their faces. Students were also patted down as an extra measure to make sure they were not a shooter.

This is horrific.

Schumer envisions the FBI rounding up personnel and equipment and tracking incidents across the country, with the objective of finding out when, why, how and from where the threats are originating. The senator wrote FBI Director Christopher A. Wray inquiring whether the swatting attacks against New York schools are related to similar incidents in other states.

Schumer also wants the FBI to find out whether these acts were committed by a single entity or in a coordinated effort, and whether they were committed by foreign or domestic actors. Foreign involvement is certainly plausible, given the long and intertwined tentacles of the global internet.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently stated that the threats are computer-generated calls originating in foreign lands “that are trying to cause disruption.”

If disruption is the objective, it’s working.

There were threats made to 36 schools across New York State recently, including in Buffalo and Lockport. Last month, Nichols School in Buffalo was among five schools across the state targeted by hoax threats.

The FBI must get to work on stopping these swatting attacks before they occur in school districts everywhere, and then after that where else?

In an era when school shootings have become all-too common and kids sadly grow accustomed to mass shooting drills, putting a stop “swatting” should be at the top of the agenda at the highest levels of government.

