The Editorial Board: Schumer, Gillibrand, Higgins rightly push for more U.S. aid following blizzard

This region must do all it can to support efforts by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer to obtain federal resources following a once-in-a-generation blizzard that, if those concerned about climate change are correct, will become more frequent.

The Christmas weekend storm that hammered this region and stole more than 40 lives has left ruin in its wake for families, homeowners, renters and businesses. If it already felt as though 2022 could not have been any worse, Western New Yorkers learned that it surely could.

Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand recently spoke at FeedMoreWNY, along with local leaders, to announce a three-pronged approach to getting federal disaster relief released to communities that sustained expenses associated with the December blizzard. Their efforts should resonate within the highest ranks of government. Federal disaster declarations may be more common after hurricanes and tornadoes, but the blizzard that struck this area last month surely qualifies.

Schumer said the contingent plans to press for a federal disaster declaration for the region. A federal emergency declaration has already been approved by President Biden, releasing $5 million in federal aid to help costs.

More help is needed.

Schumer is pushing for the larger disaster declaration. It would release more federal funds and cover a wider range of costs. Local officials make a strong case by easily meeting the threshold to prove that they incurred $36.5 million in blizzard-related expenses.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said the county can show $12 million spent in blizzard-related response efforts. The county’s cost continues to climb. The Erie County Legislature on Thursday is expected to establish a special “Blizzard Fund” to track all related expenses.

Schumer is not alone, although he is appropriately leading the charge in an all-out effort to open the federal funding spigot. He spoke another truth when he said, “We don’t need bean counters getting in the way.” Indeed.

The senator said that while federal aid would cover at least 75% of costs, he and Gillibrand will press to reach the goal of up to complete coverage. His experience, as he noted, in obtaining full federal disaster coverage for Superstorm Sandy in 2012 should aid in that effort. The unique circumstances of what everyone hopes really is a once-in-a-generation blizzard should result in Western New York receiving a similar benefit.

Schumer, Gillibrand and Rep. Brian Higgins will “scour the budget,” the senator pledged, to search other ways to send federal relief aid to the region. Such relief would include housing and food aid. Blizzard costs that could be reimbursed by the federal government range from contractors hired by local governments for snowplowing, snow removal and towing, to repair costs associated with buildings and equipment damaged by the storm. Small businesses that incurred damage may also be eligible for relief.

The City of Buffalo has worked diligently to assist homeowners and businesses, but those efforts cannot be entirely fulfilled without more help and, as Mayor Byron W. Brown said, “We will need significant federal assistance to recover and rebuild.”

The message has been received, loud and clear, by the region’s federal representatives. The blizzard that slammed this region – and all others in the future, here and elsewhere – must receive federal disaster declaration.

