The Editorial Board: Schumer for U.S. Senate

Some Americans, including New Yorkers, have bought into the canard that once an elected official is seasoned enough to know how to get things done, he should be discarded. Chuck Schumer is proof of the theory’s foolishness. The Majority Leader should be a shoo-in for a fifth term in the Senate.

Some voters also are entranced by visions of the political outsider riding in to set things right. It is a phenomenon that occurs on the left – actor Cynthia Nixon, activist India Walton – and on the right, most disastrously with Donald Trump. Joe Pinion follows that shattered path. He has no experience that suggests he would succeed as a U.S. senator, let alone that he should replace as asset such as Schumer.

Two recent events make the case for Schumer, a former state assemblyman and member of Congress. His clout, experience and perseverance produced the Chips Act, designed to reinvigorate the U.S. semiconductor industry. Anyone who has tried to buy a car recently has some clue of the need not to rely on other nations – China, in particular.

As a advocate for New York, Schumer’s efforts helped land a gigantic semiconductor manufacturing plant near Syracuse. His pursuit of the company will make a difference to millions of New Yorkers. The Chips Act was crucial.

More broadly, Schumer understands the congressional threat to the availability of abortion and the threat that Trumpism poses to American democracy.

Pinion may be best known as former host of a program on the right-wing outlet Newsmax. He has never held public office. He holds a surprising mix of views – on the environment; on the need, in some places, for more federal spending – but he doesn’t make the case that he’s ready for the U.S. Senate or that he should replace Schumer.

• • •

