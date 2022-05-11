The Editorial Board: Schumer cuts to the chase in demanding the VA back change at national cemetery

It takes a powerful politician to get top VA officials to stand at attention when it comes to ensuring the safety of family and friends traveling to and from the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke. Fortunately, the region has a friend and enforcer in Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.

Schumer has called for construction of a roundabout at an intersection where two veterans were killed in a collision near the cemetery last September. Had VA brass heeded warnings from two of its employees who called for safety improvements at the intersection of Route 77 and Indian Falls Road a couple of years ago, Christopher Rowell and Arnold Herdendorf, Army veterans from Lockport, might not have died.

Now, VA officials have conducted a study concluding what those who tried to raise the alarm already knew.

The director of the new Western New York National Cemetery, James R. Metcalfe II and cemetery planner Peter C. Rizzo, tried convincing their superiors of the dangers of that intersection, but were essentially shut down.

Rizzo was transferred and internal VA communications obtained by News Washington bureau chief Jerry Zremski showed that Willie Clyde Marsh, executive director of the National Cemetery Administration’s North Atlantic District, ordered Metcalfe to discontinue discussing possible safety improvements with other public officials in June of 2020.

The recent VA traffic study said a roundabout at the intersection could reduce the number of accidents at the site by 87%. Yet, the document stopped short of recommending construction a traffic circle, making the remarkable observation that the current rate of accidents a year at the intersection, at 2.4 per year, was an acceptable number under state safety standards.

The consultants who prepared the report made clear that a roundabout would dramatically reduce the number of accidents. Metcalfe called the new report “…nothing more than a regurgitation of the safety recommendations from VA’s 2015 traffic study,” which recommended a roundabout.” For seven years, the VA knew about the dangers of the intersection and yet did nothing. When Metcalfe made his concerns known in the spring of 2020, he said, “I was silenced.”

Rizzo said the same, adding that “…agency officials didn’t just ignore these warnings – they actively silenced them for political expediency and at the expense of human life. The difference today is that the public knows the painful truth.”

Some elected officials lack Schumer’s determination to fix this, holding off their own recommendation. They need to wake up. It’s a roundabout, not a rocket ship. Get it done.

