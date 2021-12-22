The Editorial Board: Schools need state guidance to implement newly approved test-to-stay program

The results of the test-to-stay pilot program on Grand Island are promising. Of 244 tests administered to students who were close contacts of people with Covid-19, only two tests came back indicating Covid-19 infection.
Grand Island Superintendent Brian Graham told The News that the 242 negative tests, which allowed those students to stay in school, equate to 1,452 hours of instruction for students.
Several days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed test-to-stay, New York State and Erie County both announced their support. Many school superintendents in Western New York are eager to put it into practice, but they need guidance from the state. The sooner that happens, the better for our students.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday that the county will expand the program to interested districts. Both the county and state will provide a new influx of Covid-19 tests, matching the goal announced Tuesday by President Biden to put millions of more tests within reach of most Americans.
Buffalo Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash, meanwhile, remains skeptical of test-to-stay, which he said on Wednesday remains “embryonic and unproven.”
Cash, at a news conference discussing the Buffalo Public Schools’ preparations for a possible winter surge in Covid-19 cases, questioned whether the logistics of administering multiple tests to students would make sense in the sprawling city district.
Cash sent a letter to district families this week urging all students and teachers to bring their laptops home with them for holiday break in case a rise in Covid-19 infections in the city makes it necessary to shift to remote learning. That set off alarm bells in the minds of district families whose lives can be thrown into chaos when they can’t count on their children being in school.
Cash stressed Wednesday that keeping the schools open remains his top priority, but that it would be irresponsible to be caught unprepared for a possible surge in cases driven by the new Omicron variant. That’s a sensible approach, based on Omicron’s many unknowns, but it’s also true that well-supervised schools have been among the safest environments during the pandemic. We hope the superintendent warms up to test-to-stay as a means to keeping children in the place that for many is most beneficial to their social, emotional and academic development.
In a meeting with The News’ Editorial Board on Wednesday, Michael Cornell, president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, said most districts want to get rolling with test-to-stay, but can’t do so until the state sets the rules. For example, Cornell wants clarification on how a “close contact” is defined. He says, sensibly, that test-to-stay should also apply to adults in school.
Cornell also wants the state guidance to apply with more uniformity than the “hodge podge” of approaches across various counties. Monroe County, for example, was a month ahead of Erie County in starting test-to-stay in school districts.
Grand Island’s Graham pointed out that test-to-stay for now applies only to attending class, not to after-school extracurriculars like sports, music or the arts. It should. Many kids “derive positive mental health benefits” from those activities, said Graham, who wants test-to-stay extended to after-school activities.
Cornell agrees, saying school extracurriculars promote “pro-social behavior” that benefits students more than “sitting in a room, on TikTok or social media.”
Omicron’s effects on our community are unknown. Evidence so far indicates it is more transmissible than the Delta variant, but perhaps less virulent. It produces a higher rate of breakthrough cases, though vaccinated individuals who test positive often have mild symptoms.
It’s smart for the county and school leaders to stay vigilant. However, there is no reason for panic. Test-to-stay does not mean abandoning other protocols such as masking and vaccinations, but it’s a valuable tool toward realizing the universally shared goal of keeping kids safe and in school.
