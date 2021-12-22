The Editorial Board: Schools need state guidance to implement newly approved test-to-stay program

Cash sent a letter to district families this week urging all students and teachers to bring their laptops home with them for holiday break in case a rise in Covid-19 infections in the city makes it necessary to shift to remote learning. That set off alarm bells in the minds of district families whose lives can be thrown into chaos when they can’t count on their children being in school.

Cash stressed Wednesday that keeping the schools open remains his top priority, but that it would be irresponsible to be caught unprepared for a possible surge in cases driven by the new Omicron variant. That’s a sensible approach, based on Omicron’s many unknowns, but it’s also true that well-supervised schools have been among the safest environments during the pandemic. We hope the superintendent warms up to test-to-stay as a means to keeping children in the place that for many is most beneficial to their social, emotional and academic development.