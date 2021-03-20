The Editorial Board: School stimulus funds need to be invested for maximum improvement

New York schools today have a remarkable, once-in-a-generation opportunity. With federal stimulus money flooding their bank accounts, they have the resources to transform public education in this state. They need to think hard about how best to use this hard-won bonanza.
That is true around the state and within this region, but nowhere is the need more urgent than in the Buffalo Public Schools which, despite welcome improvements, still cheats too many of its students of the education they need to succeed in a highly competitive world.
That can change in meaningful ways if the district targets its windfall to improve the structure of education here, especially for students who are struggling and who were most harmed by the pandemic. The money will be poorly used – in Buffalo and around the state – if it is plowed into routine expenses or leveraged to create new, ongoing costs that will be difficult to sustain.
Windfall is the right word. The money is unlike any that New York schools have ever seen. As part of Washington’s $1.9 trillion American Recovery Plan, Buffalo schools are in line for $232.56 million – 41% of the total coming to schools, colleges and universities in Erie and Niagara counties. That’s in addition to federal money funneling into state, municipal and individual wallets.
And if the state honors the intent of the federal law, those education dollars will be in addition to the routine funding provided through the state budget, which is due in less two weeks. That wasn’t true over the two previous federal stimulus measures, when Albany docked school districts for every federal dollar they received.
The only defense for that was that, in previous rounds of stimulus funding, the state received nothing, even though its treasury was taking a hit. That defense has evaporated with the stimulus bill approved earlier this month. The state is scheduled to receive more than $12 billion in the new federal stimulus, which also demands of it a “maintenance of effort” on education: No pilfering allowed.
Assuming Albany adheres to that requirement – check back later on that – school districts around the state will be left with one-time bonanzas of varying sizes, all of them gigantic. The question they need to answer is how they can best use that money to improve the quality of education they deliver, especially to populations that have been historically left behind.
That work needs to begin by finding students who were lost during a pandemic year of remote learning. Reporting last fall from Tampa, Fla., the CBS News program "60 Minutes" found that the Hillsborough County school district had lost track of 7,000 students during the pandemic. What is the situation in Buffalo and other school districts? It would be valuable way to spend some of that federal money.
Buffalo could also fund a focused effort to interrupt pernicious cycles of poverty within Buffalo. Young, poorly educated parents likely lack the knowledge or skills to start their children on a more hopeful path. Early education – even before preschool – of both children and parents could make generational differences. Such efforts should coordinate with the American Recovery Plan’s separate strategy to dramatically reduce childhood poverty.
School officials should also negotiate with the Buffalo Teachers Federation to provide intensive summer school classes to help students who have fallen behind because of pandemic. That effort could also include spending on sports, music and arts as a way to re-engage children in their education. There is money for all of that.
Facilities and equipment may need be to be improved in some schools to address equity issues that critics have long been cited within Buffalo schools. Three years ago, New York began requiring school districts to report spending by individual school, not simply overall numbers. Those reports may help to identify schools needing new investments.
The bottom line is that schools need to engage in some creative thinking to make maximum use of these millions of federal dollars. Education leaders in Buffalo and around the state have a unique opportunity to make a difference. Generations from now, they will be judged on what they did in this moment.
