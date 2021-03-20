The Editorial Board: School stimulus funds need to be invested for maximum improvement

New York schools today have a remarkable, once-in-a-generation opportunity. With federal stimulus money flooding their bank accounts, they have the resources to transform public education in this state. They need to think hard about how best to use this hard-won bonanza.

That is true around the state and within this region, but nowhere is the need more urgent than in the Buffalo Public Schools which, despite welcome improvements, still cheats too many of its students of the education they need to succeed in a highly competitive world.

That can change in meaningful ways if the district targets its windfall to improve the structure of education here, especially for students who are struggling and who were most harmed by the pandemic. The money will be poorly used – in Buffalo and around the state – if it is plowed into routine expenses or leveraged to create new, ongoing costs that will be difficult to sustain.

Windfall is the right word. The money is unlike any that New York schools have ever seen. As part of Washington’s $1.9 trillion American Recovery Plan, Buffalo schools are in line for $232.56 million – 41% of the total coming to schools, colleges and universities in Erie and Niagara counties. That’s in addition to federal money funneling into state, municipal and individual wallets.