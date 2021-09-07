The Editorial Board: School-mask opponents in Clarence show why states need to drive decisions

If anyone still doesn’t understand the need for strong state leadership on Covid-19, they need only look to a meeting last week of the Clarence School Board.

There, to no practical benefit, critics roasted members over mask mandates at the district’s schools. In that, they elevated their selfish concerns – “parental rights,” some called it – over the need to ensure that children can be safely educated at a time when Covid-19 hospitalization rates for children are soaring around the country.

It was a pointless exercise since the decision isn’t one that school officials can make. Gov. Kathy Hochul implemented a mask mandate for schools on the day she took office last month. New Yorkers can be grateful for that, given the demonstrated indifference of some adults to the facts of a deadly pandemic.

Still, it’s a shame to see those wars erupting in this part of the state, last week drawing at least one outside agitator who doesn’t even live in the district. To play politics with children’s lives is beneath contempt.

Some parents, we are sure, are genuinely worried about their children having to wear masks all day. Parents worry; that’s their job. But, the evidence of the last school year shows that for the vast majority of students, those fears were unnecessary.