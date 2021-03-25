The Editorial Board: School districts need to bridge the gaps created by decline in pre-K enrollment

The 45% decrease in prekindergarten enrollment in the Buffalo Public Schools this year, as well as declines in suburban districts, represent an alarming piece of a statewide trend: The number of pre-K students is down across New York, though Buffalo’s disastrous falloff is more than double the state average of 19%. Schools need to plan now to help those students overcome a significant disadvantage.

That falling enrollment didn’t occur in a vacuum. When schools reconvened last fall, declines in overall school enrollment were evident in many districts. National Public Radio reported on significant enrollment drops across at least 20 states. Still, the damage to children deprived of pre-K education can be especially harmful.

For the parents of pre-K and kindergarten students, worries over the risks of their children bringing home Covid-19 caused many to opt out of sending them to in-person schooling. Those concerns were particularly prevalent in lower-income or underserved neighborhoods that suffer from disparities in health outcomes.

At the same time, many parents felt the challenges of remote learning were too much for children of pre-K age to overcome. Attention spans at age 4 generally are works in progress, to put it diplomatically.