The Editorial Board: School districts need to bridge the gaps created by decline in pre-K enrollment

The 45% decrease in prekindergarten enrollment in the Buffalo Public Schools this year, as well as declines in suburban districts, represent an alarming piece of a statewide trend: The number of pre-K students is down across New York, though Buffalo’s disastrous falloff is more than double the state average of 19%. Schools need to plan now to help those students overcome a significant disadvantage.
That falling enrollment didn’t occur in a vacuum. When schools reconvened last fall, declines in overall school enrollment were evident in many districts. National Public Radio reported on significant enrollment drops across at least 20 states. Still, the damage to children deprived of pre-K education can be especially harmful.
For the parents of pre-K and kindergarten students, worries over the risks of their children bringing home Covid-19 caused many to opt out of sending them to in-person schooling. Those concerns were particularly prevalent in lower-income or underserved neighborhoods that suffer from disparities in health outcomes.
At the same time, many parents felt the challenges of remote learning were too much for children of pre-K age to overcome. Attention spans at age 4 generally are works in progress, to put it diplomatically.
Building a strong educational foundation in the early grades is like establishing a bank account that will grow with interest. Superintendent Kriner Cash emphasized this by making “rigorous early elementary education” a pillar of his New Education Bargain.
In some states, parents choose so-called “redshirting,” holding back their children for a year before they start school. In the Buffalo district, once a student is eligible for kindergarten at age 5, they no longer qualify for pre-K.
The costs of lost learning for 4- and 5-year-olds are steep. How do Buffalo and other districts play catch-up?
Experts quoted in Wednesday’s Buffalo News story on enrollment stressed the importance of summer school as a way to prepare rising kindergartners who did not have the benefits of pre-K. Schools in Georgia use that approach with a six-week summer program. The Buffalo schools, still working on bringing kids back into buildings in the spring, haven’t formalized their summer plans. As we have noted before, remedial summer programs to counter the year’s lost learning could benefit students in all grades.
Steve Barnett, director of the National Institute for Early Education Research, suggested a one-on-one tutoring program for those entering kindergarten.
“In six weeks, you can get them back to where they should be,” Barnett said.
The Buffalo district expects to receive the largest share of federal education aid coming as part of Washington’s $1.9 trillion American Recovery Plan, nearly $233 million. A chunk of that could fund a robust summer program, which would be a fitting use of money that is intended to bridge financial and education gaps created by the once-in-a-century pandemic.
One of President Biden’s campaign promises was for the federal government to subsidize universal pre-K. That’s expected to be part of a $3 trillion bill to fund infrastructure investment and domestic programs.
“I’m not talking about day care,” Biden said in the fall. “I’m talking about universal pre-K that is starting at age 3, 4.”
Access to a good pre-K program has been linked to a child’s academic, behavioral and job success in the future. Every family that’s able should take advantage of the head start for their children.
In Erie County districts outside of Buffalo, pre-K enrollment was down by about 25% this year. For students who skipped pre-K, all districts need to put a priority on helping them build a bridge to a better academic future.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.