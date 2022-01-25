The Editorial Board: School district’s sudden reversal shows there was no need to keep boy from class

That got their attention. After months of ignoring a district family’s desperate plight, the Buffalo Public Schools reversed itself on Tuesday, allowing a 10-year-old boy with disabilities to return to his fifth-grade class. All it took was a federal lawsuit and some terrible publicity.
Indeed, the district reversed itself so quickly it seems obvious it could have resolved this problem much earlier. Other school districts should take note: This is a lesson in how not to behave.
The boy, son of Edward Speidel and Amy Szafranski, cannot medically tolerate wearing a mask. Legally, that meets an exception for masking in school. The matter should have ended there.
But the child is burdened with many challenges. In addition to autism, he contends with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, migraines, hypotonia and pica, an eating disorder involving eating nonfood items. Regardless, the family’s lawyer, Rebecca F. Izzo, said the district was violating both the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.
In the end, the solution wasn’t difficult. The boy can tolerate a face shield, so he’ll wear one when he returns to class on Feb. 7. He’ll have bus transportation and will attend classes with safety protocols in place, including social distancing. He’ll undergo testing for Covid-19 once a week.
It didn’t take a brain trust to figure this out. All that was required was good intentions, a commitment to the law and a little common sense. But to get there, the district first needed to face the threat of a federal lawsuit and the parents had to be put through months of misery.
Like all other students, their boy attended school remotely when the pandemic hit 22 months ago. But unlike others, he never went back. The district decided that his inability to tolerate a mask was an insurmountable problem. Or so it said.
Since then, his mother has been teaching him at home, based on assignments sent by his teacher. “We’re doing our best. But that’s not what he needs,” Szafranski told a reporter.
They had tried for months to resolve the problem. The boy’s father said he had gone to the special education office, attended School Board meetings, contacted administrators, board members, the state Education Department and even the governor’s office. What he got was anguish.
“No matter what I said or did, no one cared,” he said. “They kept saying, ‘We’re working on it, we’re working on it.’ But my son deserves to be in school. It’s his right. … They’re punishing him because he’s disabled and it breaks my heart.”
It hurt his boy, too. He thinks it’s his fault, Speidel said. “How about when your son comes up to you and goes, ‘How come I can’t go to school? I’ll be good, I promise I’ll be good.’ We’re telling him ‘You didn’t do anything wrong,’ but he doesn’t understand,” he said. The rejection made him cry.
Now, a day after their story appeared in The News, the district suddenly had a brainstorm. Go figure. So was it the masking problem or a preference to avoid a complicated problem?
The job of educating someone with this boy’s challenges is surely complicated. It takes care. But from the start, the law entitled him to a classroom. This never should have happened.
• • •
