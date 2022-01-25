The Editorial Board: School district’s sudden reversal shows there was no need to keep boy from class

It didn’t take a brain trust to figure this out. All that was required was good intentions, a commitment to the law and a little common sense. But to get there, the district first needed to face the threat of a federal lawsuit and the parents had to be put through months of misery.

Like all other students, their boy attended school remotely when the pandemic hit 22 months ago. But unlike others, he never went back. The district decided that his inability to tolerate a mask was an insurmountable problem. Or so it said.

Since then, his mother has been teaching him at home, based on assignments sent by his teacher. “We’re doing our best. But that’s not what he needs,” Szafranski told a reporter.

They had tried for months to resolve the problem. The boy’s father said he had gone to the special education office, attended School Board meetings, contacted administrators, board members, the state Education Department and even the governor’s office. What he got was anguish.

“No matter what I said or did, no one cared,” he said. “They kept saying, ‘We’re working on it, we’re working on it.’ But my son deserves to be in school. It’s his right. … They’re punishing him because he’s disabled and it breaks my heart.”