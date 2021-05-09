The Editorial Board: School discussions on ‘white privilege’ are useful for opening hearts and minds

When students or parents suspect that school lessons are turning into political indoctrination, they have a right to raise objections. But taking a deeper dive into the history of slavery than what has traditionally been presented in textbooks does not cross that line. Students do not need history sanitized for their protection.

There is much to learn about slavery, the Civil War, Reconstruction, the fight for voting rights and redlining. The average adult would be unlikely to do well on a pop quiz on those topics.

And anyone who claims that white privilege doesn’t exist is wearing ideological blinders. White privilege doesn’t mean that you get a trust fund and a life free from struggle. To understand what it does mean, ask someone who has been pulled over by police for “driving while Black,” followed through a store by security guards, unfairly turned down for a mortgage, or any of a thousand other indignities inflicted upon people of color. Any of those things may happen to white people, of course, but not because of the color of their skin.

Inequities show up in schools, also. Data compiled by the Education Trust and others shows that students of color are more likely to be disciplined than white students, and less likely to be put in advanced classes.