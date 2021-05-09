The Editorial Board: School discussions on ‘white privilege’ are useful for opening hearts and minds

The murder of George Floyd under the knee of a Minnesota police officer last May awakened many Americans to the need to talk about racism in America. School classrooms are one appropriate venue for those discussions. Young people with supple minds can exchange ideas, challenge one another and sharpen their thinking skills.
As more schools are including discussions of racism in their curriculums, there has been a national backlash. Opponents say that history lessons should be colorblind, rather than attempting to make white students feel guilty about how some of their forebears treated Black people. They cite the “1619 Project” curriculum developed by the New York Times, a Pulitzer Prize-winning project that frames American history around the year 1619, when the first slave ship arrived on our shores.
The Buffalo Public Schools have, since January 2020, been using parts of the 1619 Project in their curriculum for seventh through 12th grades, drawing objections from some parents. And at Orchard Park High School, the parent of a freshman went public recently with his objections to his daughter’s English teacher holding a discussion on racism and bigotry.
Robert Dinero, who is white, told The News that the teacher, Kristen Farrell, was “not spending any time on the other side of the issue, that is those that believe, such as myself, that white privilege doesn’t exist and that our kids don’t need to be taught about white privilege.”
When students or parents suspect that school lessons are turning into political indoctrination, they have a right to raise objections. But taking a deeper dive into the history of slavery than what has traditionally been presented in textbooks does not cross that line. Students do not need history sanitized for their protection.
There is much to learn about slavery, the Civil War, Reconstruction, the fight for voting rights and redlining. The average adult would be unlikely to do well on a pop quiz on those topics.
And anyone who claims that white privilege doesn’t exist is wearing ideological blinders. White privilege doesn’t mean that you get a trust fund and a life free from struggle. To understand what it does mean, ask someone who has been pulled over by police for “driving while Black,” followed through a store by security guards, unfairly turned down for a mortgage, or any of a thousand other indignities inflicted upon people of color. Any of those things may happen to white people, of course, but not because of the color of their skin.
Inequities show up in schools, also. Data compiled by the Education Trust and others shows that students of color are more likely to be disciplined than white students, and less likely to be put in advanced classes.
It works in less obvious ways, too. School books, television and movies have long been dominated by white people. Any individual’s standard of living may have been influenced by Jim Crow policies in effect decades or generations ago. None of this is cause for guilt, but at least for recognition and some allowances.
Dinero’s protest that his daughter’s teacher spent no time on the other side of race issues comes very close to the words used by a Louisiana state representative, Republican Ray Garofalo Jr., who last week was questioned in a House committee meeting over his bill that would ban schools and colleges from teaching “divisive concepts” about race.
“If you are having a discussion on whatever the case may be, on slavery, then you can talk about everything dealing with slavery: the good, the bad, the ugly,” Garofalo said. The lawmaker later said he didn’t mean that slavery had a good part, but his words also echoed the “very fine people on both sides” observation made by President Donald Trump after the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
As in Louisiana, Republican lawmakers in Florida, Idaho, Missouri and North Carolina have been pushing back against what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls “unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory.”
Some of those objecting to closer examinations of racism are comfortable with the status quo, with how things have always been. Learning about our country’s failings can be painful, but ultimately it can result in more mutual understanding than division.
• • •
