The Editorial Board: Say Yes and Buffalo schools do the right thing by offering pre-K to 3-year-olds

It’s only a pilot, with six or seven classrooms serving up to 105 students, but a new commitment to full-day pre-kindergarten classes for 3-year-olds could mean better futures for Buffalo children. The School Board last week unanimously approved the program to be implemented with Say Yes Buffalo.

That’s what the research says. Study after study after study have shown the long-lasting benefits of quality pre-K programs. A few examples:

• A Blueprint Research study of Boston Public Schools, released in 2021, which followed 4,000 children over 20 years, found that they were more likely to graduate from high school, attend college and graduate from college – by significantly higher percentages – after they attended pre-K.

• A 2013 report from American Economic Review looked at Michigan’s flagship Perry Preschool Program, which predates Headstart, finding positive results in many areas, including education, employment, earnings, marriage, health and participation in healthy behaviors, and reduced participation in crime.

The Perry children were followed well into adulthood, demonstrating that just a few hours per day of preschool a day could significantly and beneficially affect their lives for decades to come.

• In 2018, a Washington study that looked at children aged 5 to 12 in 15 states concluded that state-funded pre-K programs reduced the chances of repeating grades as well as future developmental and behavioral problems. And that was for just one year of pre-K.

Unfortunately, as is almost always – depressingly – the case, the United States is an outlier among developed countries in this area; in Europe, it’s common for children to start public school at age 3. Here, one in three children start kindergarten without the prior benefit of preschool.

As with many other components of Biden’s 2021 Build Back Better package, which was felled by the scythe of partisan politics, universal pre-K never had a chance in Washington. If it had been enacted, however, chances are it would have benefited the U.S. economy as a whole, not just the kids and families.

According to a June 2 report from the Brookings Institute, universal pre-K would have encouraged more women to rejoin the workforce, thus relieving the worker shortage that is still a major problem in getting goods and services to the population.

Compared to other advanced nations, women work less in the United States and that is partly because the country provides so little support for child care and early education. Fortunately, we live in New York, where a commitment is being made to doing better. State-administered pre-kindergarten programs received boosts in both the 2021 and 2022 state budgets.

The key word in pre-K offerings is quality. Studies – there have been hundreds of them since public investment in pre-K began in the 1960s – usually demonstrate the benefits, but caution that poorly run or underfunded programs can lead to short-lived positive impacts and even negative impacts. Such was the case with Tennessee’s Voluntary Pre-K program, in which underpaid teachers didn’t receive good training and curricula were haphazard.

Research says small class sizes, teacher training, well-developed curricula, a culture of stimulating interactions and plenty of time for play are key to successful pre-K programs.

And it doesn’t help to focus solely on test scores. As Buffalo School Board Member-at-Large Larry Scott notes, “It seems most of the impact is on social-emotional development. Student attendance is better, with lower suspension rates. Students are more likely to graduate from high school and enroll in and graduate from college, as well.”

With the Say Yes program’s strong focus on building long-term futures for Buffalo students, it makes sense for Say Yes to start at the beginning.

This pilot program should grow to include more students and schools throughout the district. It will also be important to follow the data – both to ensure a quality program and to assess its results over time.

