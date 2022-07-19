 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Editorial Board: Say it loud: Buffalo is cool

  • 0
France Wildfires

A firefighter takes position as smoke rises at a forest fire in southwestern France on Monday. As much of the world scorches, Buffalo is living up to its predicted status as a climate refuge.

 Phillippe Lopez/AFP pool
Support this work for $1 a month

Not to brag, or anything, but this is a pretty cool place, and we don’t just mean socially – though we do mean it comparatively.

It's a meteorological fact: This is a good place to be, right now. On Tuesday in Paris, France, the temperature hit 104. In Paris, Texas, it was worse: 108. On Wednesday, temperatures will be notably cooler in the City of Light, with a plus agréable high of 78 forecast. Not so much in that Texas town, where temperatures of 100 degrees or more are in the forecast for days ahead (with a couple of intervening cold snaps – in the high 90s).

So it goes. In Philadelphia, Pa., the temperatures will be in the 90s for the foreseeable future. Ditto for Philadelphia, Miss. New York City? Hot and humid. Britain is broiling, and don’t bother wondering if Dallas and Houston and being barbecued.

Here? Well, it’s kind of warm – upper 80s, mainly, with some highs in the 70s coming up. It’s what summer should be – swimmers and hikers, rejoice – and yet another reason to be thankful to be living next to the giant air conditioner known as Lake Erie.

People are also reading…

The heat waves punishing parts of the planet are nothing to laugh at, of course. They carry potentially devastating consequences and offer more evidence of a warming planet. So do the increasing numbers of hurricanes, collapsing ice shelves, melting glaciers and catastrophic wildfires – burning now in France. These are not coincidences.

But – for now, at least – these are the global conditions and, amid them, Buffalo is living up to its predicted status as a climate refuge. We’re cool.

It’s not all sunshine and breezes, of course. Last summer – right around this time – the area suffered some torrential downpours, flooding basements and causing other miseries. And, counterintuitively, a warming climate could mean snowier winters if the giant air conditioner fails to freeze over, leaving the lake-effect machine humming.

But that’s for January. This is July and who can complain?

Maybe the good people of Buffalo, Texas. Say a little prayer for them:

Wednesday: 105

Thursday: 103

Friday: 102 …

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

UK has warmest-ever night, braces for record-smashing heat

UK has warmest-ever night, braces for record-smashing heat

Britain has recorded its warmest ever night, ahead of a day when temperatures are forecast to hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). The U.K.’s Met Office weather agency said provisional figures showed the temperature remained above 25 C (77 F) overnight in parts of the country for the first time. Met Office forecaster Rachel Ayers said Tuesday’s highs would be “unprecedented,” with temperatures hitting 40 or 41 degrees Celsius. The heat wave walloping a country more used to mild weather and rain also has gripped other parts of Europe. Hot weather last week triggered wildfires in Spain, Portugal and France.

Wildfire burns homes around lake in Texas amid high heat

Wildfire burns homes around lake in Texas amid high heat

Authorities say a wildfire has burned at least five homes and resulted in about 300 homes being evacuated around a lake in north Texas amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions. Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Adam Turner says the fire at Possum Kingdom Lake 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth burned about 500 acres and was 10% contained Tuesday. Meantime, the biggest active Texas wildfire is the 4,000-acre Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Eight structures are known to have been lost in that fire. A red flag warning was issued for northern and central Texas.

Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain

Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain

A heat wave broiling Europe spilled northward to Britain and fueled ferocious wildfires in Spain and France. French authorities evacuated thousands of people and scrambled water-bombing planes and firefighters to battle flames the Monday. Two people were killed in the blazes in Spain that the country’s prime minister linked to climate change. That toll comes on top of the hundreds of heat-related deaths reported in the Iberian peninsula, as high temperatures have gripped the continent in recent days and triggered wildfires from Portugal to the Balkan region. Climate change makes such life-threatening extremes less of a rarity.

Millions swelter as UK endures its 1st extreme heat warning

Millions swelter as UK endures its 1st extreme heat warning

Britain’s first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe moves north. The high heat is disrupting travel, health care and schools. Two airports were forced to close when their runways buckled. The temperature Monday reached 38.1 C (100.6 F) at Downham in eastern England, just shy of the highest-ever recorded in Britain. That record is 38.7 C (101.7 F), set in 2019. Wales did set a provisional national record of 37.1 C (95.5 F) at Hawarden. Britain's red heat alert will last through Tuesday. The country is not remotely prepared to handle such heat since most homes, schools and small businesses don't have air conditioning.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News