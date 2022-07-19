The Editorial Board: Say it loud: Buffalo is cool

Not to brag, or anything, but this is a pretty cool place, and we don’t just mean socially – though we do mean it comparatively.

It's a meteorological fact: This is a good place to be, right now. On Tuesday in Paris, France, the temperature hit 104. In Paris, Texas, it was worse: 108. On Wednesday, temperatures will be notably cooler in the City of Light, with a plus agréable high of 78 forecast. Not so much in that Texas town, where temperatures of 100 degrees or more are in the forecast for days ahead (with a couple of intervening cold snaps – in the high 90s).

So it goes. In Philadelphia, Pa., the temperatures will be in the 90s for the foreseeable future. Ditto for Philadelphia, Miss. New York City? Hot and humid. Britain is broiling, and don’t bother wondering if Dallas and Houston and being barbecued.

Here? Well, it’s kind of warm – upper 80s, mainly, with some highs in the 70s coming up. It’s what summer should be – swimmers and hikers, rejoice – and yet another reason to be thankful to be living next to the giant air conditioner known as Lake Erie.

The heat waves punishing parts of the planet are nothing to laugh at, of course. They carry potentially devastating consequences and offer more evidence of a warming planet. So do the increasing numbers of hurricanes, collapsing ice shelves, melting glaciers and catastrophic wildfires – burning now in France. These are not coincidences.

But – for now, at least – these are the global conditions and, amid them, Buffalo is living up to its predicted status as a climate refuge. We’re cool.

It’s not all sunshine and breezes, of course. Last summer – right around this time – the area suffered some torrential downpours, flooding basements and causing other miseries. And, counterintuitively, a warming climate could mean snowier winters if the giant air conditioner fails to freeze over, leaving the lake-effect machine humming.

But that’s for January. This is July and who can complain?

Maybe the good people of Buffalo, Texas. Say a little prayer for them:

Wednesday: 105

Thursday: 103

Friday: 102 …

• • •

