The Editorial Board: Say cheese! Factory deal a win for Franklinville

Great news for Western New York: Great Lakes Cheese plans to build a $500 million cheese factory in the Cattaraugus County town of Franklinville.

It isn’t every day – it isn’t most days – that a company says it will invest a half billion dollars in rural Western New York. The family that owns the company deserves a lot of credit for keeping the company here. They could have gone elsewhere.

For two years, Great Lakes Cheese has been searching for a replacement for its existing facility in Cuba in Allegany County. The company initially set sights on farmland in Allegany County, where the industrial development agency had approved a package of tax incentives worth $200 million over 20 years. That prospect became controversial when the owners of the property didn’t want to sell – they felt that Great Lakes Cheese had not offered enough – and a local development agency proposed taking the land through eminent domain.

Great Lakes Cheese picks Franklinville for new factory The new factory will nearly double its current workforce and create 200 new jobs, while securing the company's future in Western New York.

Enter Cattaraugus County. Great Lakes Cheese was granted tax breaks that could be worth as much as $166 million by the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency. The IDA promised the company a 25-year property tax break, including no property tax payments on the new plant for 20 years.