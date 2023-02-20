The time for finger pointing is over. Now it’s time to fix the dysfunctional system that may have cost some Western New Yorkers their lives during December’s horrific Christmas blizzard.

And it looks like the fix should start in Albany.

Charges of mismanagement at both the state and local levels arose immediately after the storm and seem to be continuing, with the most recent statements coming from State Sen. George Borrello, who questions why there were no driving bans imposed until 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, a time when many residents had already embarked on their daily commutes. He’s got company, including former Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa, who argues that there should have been a single, coordinated response by state government, with Gov. Kathy Hochul imposing a region-wide driving ban.

As it was, a series of driving bans were imposed in scattershot fashion, with Hochul banning commercial vehicles on state roads, including the New York State Thruway, starting at 6 a.m. on Dec. 23, and later banning all vehicles at 2 p.m. the same day.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued his driving ban for all Erie County roads at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, a bare 30 minutes before whiteout conditions began. The city of Buffalo followed suit, but, by this time, many people were on the roads. Tragically, some of them, including Anndel Taylor – a 22-year-old nursing assistant, who left her job in East Aurora at 2 p.m. – never made it home. She was found dead in her vehicle the next day. She was one of 47 people who died during the blizzard; 18 were found outside, while four were found in vehicles.

There is some confusion over whether Hochul had it in her power to override local authorities and shut down all the roads – not just state-controlled highways – in the entire region, but there’s no question that had a single region-wide ban been imposed in the early morning hours of Dec. 23, many more people would have stayed safely at home.

Some New York officials feel that Hochul did have that power under Executive Law 29-A, which provides for the “alteration or modification” of local laws when the governor declares a state of emergency. That includes laws that regulate traffic. Others, such as Jackie Bray, commissioner of the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, say that such powers are “delegated to the counties and the localities” in New York state. It remains a fact that Cuomo did use 29-A to shut down local traffic on 14 occasions.

In this case, Hochul should take full advantage of the power that this legislation appears to provide and – working with the input of local authorities – assume leadership of the travel ban process, strengthening the legislation as necessary.

As with the Covid-19 crisis, blizzard response can’t wait for a committee to make decisions. Lives are at stake, and there must be one leader. It makes no sense for one municipality to be banning travel if, a few miles away, another allows it. This process needs to start at the state level.

It will assuredly be a thankless process. Those who cherish kneejerk resentment of any governmental authority will continue to do so, and there will doubtless be bitter outcries if any given storm isn’t as fierce as meteorologists predicted.

But it shouldn’t come as news to Hochul that governing isn’t about feelings. In the case of a potentially deadly weather event, it is about saving lives and supporting the work of first responders

A coordinated, state-imposed driving ban is only one of many elements that could have decreased loss of life and reduced other ill effects of the Christmas blizzard. It’s an obvious fix, though, and one that should be instituted as soon as possible.

• • •

