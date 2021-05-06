The Editorial Board: ‘Safe staffing’ bill won’t solve the problem of nursing homes having too few workers

Democratic state lawmakers have been trying for a decade to pass a “safe staffing” bill to mandate minimum staffing ratios for nursing homes and hospitals. This year, they split the bill in two, one covering hospitals and one for nursing homes. The Assembly and Senate passed both, sending them to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to sign.

Shortages among nursing home staff is a real problem in search of a solution. But this bill isn’t it.

The Buffalo News has documented outrageous examples of bad care and bad management that endanger some of the most vulnerable among us. The problems have been especially evident at the growing number of for-profit nursing homes. These are terrible problems that demand urgent solutions. But a union-driven law that micromanages staffing isn’t the answer.

Staffing deficiencies were a known problem before the coronavirus pandemic, which only exacerbated them. The best performing nursing homes tend to have more people on staff attending to residents, compared to low-rated ones. But the bill awaiting the governor’s signature places mandates on all facilities, which can hamper the best ones, stifling their ability to innovate by dictating how they allocate resources.