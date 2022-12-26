The Editorial Board: Sad to say, the new boss is the same as the old boss for state ethics agency

To say that the state’s ethics and lobbying oversight body has gotten off to a dubious start might be stating the obvious, but the evidence is so blatant it demands attention.

For starters, why would the new board – the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government – decide not to interview any other candidates before hiring Sanford Berland to a four-year term? He will be the state’s top watchdog overseeing New York’s public officials. But wait, wasn’t he the same top watchdog under the old, pathetically ineffective group, called the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, or JCOPE?

Yes, it turns out he was. Berland, who will be paid $220,000, had previously been the executive director of JCOPE, and more recently served as the interim executive director of the new body, which oversees New York’s executive branch and the state Legislature.

It seems the commissioners in this new iteration decided Berland was not only the best candidate for the job but that he should be the only candidate, since they did not interview any other prospects. He will be the new body’s first-ever top staffer.

The hiring process could be well described as stunted. The position was not publicly advertised and was “not required to be as per the Civil Service Law,” according to a spokeswoman for the commission.

Whether it was required to be advertised, it should have been. Certainly for the optics of a board whose mission demands transparency. Its task, after all, is to require the same of the public officials it is charged to monitor.

The new body’s interim chairman, Frederick Davie, issued a statement that Berland had “demonstrated his knowledge and dedication to our charge of providing greater transparency and accountability.”

Really?

JCOPE, which proved its irrelevance in July 2020 upon approving former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s plan to write a book about his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic, was well-known for secrecy. In particular, the group often hid behind executive sessions that shut out the public from viewing its proceedings. JCOPE was exempt from the state’s Freedom of Information and Open Meetings laws. The board belatedly rescinded its approval of Cuomo’s book.

The Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul abolished the JCOPE disaster back in July but she might want to keep an eye on its replacement. Berland, during his year-plus tenure at JCOPE, often advocated moving discussions that were occurring in public portions of meetings into closed-door executive sessions. This occurred even when not required.

Moreover, Berland opposed the June release of a report detailing how JCOPE staffers who had preceded Berland had mishandled the body’s approval of that lucrative book deal by Cuomo. Still, the report was released before JCOPE disbanded.

Instead of being a watchdog overseeing New York’s public officials, JCOPE became the enabler allowing, perhaps due to its own personal political entanglements. The state’s new ethics commission is supposed to be different and more transparent. So far, it is a dubious start.





