Lovers of the downtown Central Library likely experienced a sinking feeling when they read about plans to install weapons detectors. At a library: yes, that sacrosanct space through which all manner of humanity enters and is transformed by the vast resources available to rich and poor, young and old.

Weapons detectors at the library can be difficult to imagine, except that such devices have been springing up across the country. Google it. Better yet, research the topic at the library and realize that they are at least as appropriate there as they are in other, more restricted locations.

It may be uncomfortable, at first, to get accustomed to going through this high-tech system check but it has become ubiquitous in other venues, including airports, stadiums, governmental buildings and at many schools.

They are a sign of the times. In the case of the Central Library, such detectors became necessary following a pattern of fighting among students and teens in the library after school. The conflicts resulted in numerous police calls to the library.

The fights sometimes grew to involve dozens of children inside and outside the building along Lafayette Square, and created an unsafe space for all. In response, the library system hired Buffalo Peacekeepers, while maintaining its pre-existing security.

Eventually, library officials reduced after school hours during weekdays for two weeks in March. That necessary action might have created an impression among patrons, including some innocent kids, who felt punished. To be clear: Library officials had no choice. They can hardly be blamed for wanting to get in front of a serious problem before it mushroomed into disaster, if not tragedy.

John Spears, director of the system, said there been no issues with weapons inside the Central Library but he is correct to take proactive measures. The threat was obvious.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s administration is supporting that stance by asking the County Legislature to approve spending $511,000 to install new Evolv weapons detectors at the Central Library. The resolution will be taken up at the Legislature’s next meeting, on April 27.

The Evolv weapons detection system, now in place in many Buffalo Public Schools, uses artificial intelligence to assist in detecting weapons. It is designed to appear less obtrusive than old-fashioned metal detectors and work faster than individual wanding of students. The machine can be set to different sensitivity settings. Lights flash if the system is triggered, sending individuals to secondary stations where they can be searched by staff.

No one enjoys seeing the number of detection systems spring into public spaces, but in a nod to the world of disruption that sometimes gives way to chaos and tragedy, the public should accept this new normal at the Central Library. The County Legislature should approve the spending request.

