The Editorial Board: Sabres haven’t been much to look at, but some energy from fans might help

The Buffalo Sabres need you.

The last-place National Hockey League club has been struggling. Getting fans back into KeyBank Center – even at just 10% of the building’s capacity – can only help. Up to 1,900 spectators will be able to attend select games, starting on March 20, the Sabres announced on Thursday.

Having fans in the building could provide a jolt of energy that the club badly needs.

For those who haven’t been paying attention, some facts about the team’s travails:

• As of Friday afternoon, the Sabres were one of four teams with an NHL-worst 15 points in the standings.

• Just three teams in the league had scored fewer goals than Buffalo’s 44.

• Winger Jeff Skinner, who is in the second season of an eight-year, $72 million contract, has been a healthy scratch for three straight games.

• Team captain Jack Eichel sat out Thursday night’s overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils with a lower-body injury. Starting goaltender Linus Ullmark left the game with an injury of his own.

• The Sabres season was put on pause for two weeks at the start of February due to multiple cases of Covid-19.