The Editorial Board: Sabres haven’t been much to look at, but some energy from fans might help

The Buffalo Sabres need you.
The last-place National Hockey League club has been struggling. Getting fans back into KeyBank Center – even at just 10% of the building’s capacity – can only help. Up to 1,900 spectators will be able to attend select games, starting on March 20, the Sabres announced on Thursday.
Having fans in the building could provide a jolt of energy that the club badly needs.
For those who haven’t been paying attention, some facts about the team’s travails:
• As of Friday afternoon, the Sabres were one of four teams with an NHL-worst 15 points in the standings.
• Just three teams in the league had scored fewer goals than Buffalo’s 44.
• Winger Jeff Skinner, who is in the second season of an eight-year, $72 million contract, has been a healthy scratch for three straight games.
• Team captain Jack Eichel sat out Thursday night’s overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils with a lower-body injury. Starting goaltender Linus Ullmark left the game with an injury of his own.
• The Sabres season was put on pause for two weeks at the start of February due to multiple cases of Covid-19.
A lot can change between now and their first game with fans present on March 20, but the product they have been putting on the ice recently has been often mediocre. But that just leaves room for improvement (we're being optimistic) and, who knows, some encouragement from the stands could make a difference.
Health and safety protocols will apply, similar to those for Bills fans who attended playoff games at Bills Stadium. That includes proof of a negative PCR Covid-19 test taken with 72 hours of the game. Fans will have to wear masks except while eating or drinking.
Season-ticket holders will get first crack at buying tickets. The team has yet to announce ticketing procedures, including the number that will be available.
In order to keep things safe and have games remain accessible to fans, attendees must take personal responsibility by following the rules. That includes taking off their masks only while eating or drinking in their seats. In Arizona, Dallas and Florida, ushers have ejected fans for failing to comply. Buffalo should do the same.
Four teams from each division will make the playoffs. With 39 games left, a Sabres run to fourth place in the East is not out of the question, though the FanDuel sports betting site lists Buffalo as a 6-1 long shot to make the postseason.
Perhaps having fans in the stands won’t move that needle, but it certainly can’t hurt. And it’ll be more fun.
