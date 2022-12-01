The Editorial Board: Roswell’s mobile screening unit is virtually guaranteed to save lives

As a value proposition for the people of Western New York, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center just keeps getting better. A significant new program has the potential to help thousands of underserved residents obtain early treatment for cancer they don’t know they have. It even has a name: Eddy.

Eddy is a truck. It’s also an acronym for Early Detection Driven to You, a mobile unit meant to help increase the number of people screened for lung cancer, which kills more people than all the other major cancers combined.

Eddy began its work at Buffalo firehouses. Federal guidelines do not include firefighters among those who qualify for early detection, even though some studies show their risk of lung cancer is 60% greater than the general population.

Roswell Park is fixing that. It plans to screen all city firefighters, including those who are retired. Because of Eddy, it’s almost guaranteed that some firefighters will live longer than they would have without the mobile unit, which is the size of a tractor-trailer. So will people in rural areas and other places where lung cancer screening too often goes by the boards.

The problem of insufficient screening was made worse during the Covid-19 pandemic, when many people skipped medical visits. As if to underscore the urgent need for the mobile unit, the hospital says that as visits began ticking up again, it is seeing more complicated cases of cancer.

New York State gets a large share of the credit for the existence of the mobile unit. The 2022-34 state budget – signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul of Buffalo – provided $4 million to Roswell to buy the unit and medical technology.

This program counts as an important step in the hospital’s commitment to community engagement and expansion of its services. It plans to take the unit around all eight Western New York counties.

“We want everyone who should be screened to get screened,” said Roswell President Candace Johnson. “We have a tremendous opportunity here to save a lot of lives.” Be sure to take advantage when Eddy comes calling – and bring a friend.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.