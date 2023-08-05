It’s not hard to understand why Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute didn’t want to release its own report on bias within the hospital: It was embarrassing. No one wants to wave their own dirty laundry in public.

And yet, on Thursday, the hospital – under the influence of its new board chairwoman, Leecia Eve – did just that, making public a document that found “significant, pervasive” discrimination against employees of color. With that, it also demonstrated that its prior reluctance to releasing the report had little, if anything, to do with its claim that the report was a privileged communication and that the hospital needed to protect the privacy of employees.

Nevertheless, the board overcame those dubious concerns Thursday morning with a private, unanimous vote to release the report. About staff privacy: It redacted the names, an obvious and easy solution that existed all along.

But criticism of the board’s past position shouldn’t overwhelm the positive, forward-looking step it took on Thursday. By releasing this painful report, it demonstrated a welcome commitment to the cause of diversity, equity and inclusion. And as the report documented, a change was needed.

The report documented shocking episodes of overtly racist conduct, along with an ineffectual – indeed, counterproductive – approach to dealing with complaints. Making this report public is undoubtedly embarrassing to a proud and critical asset to this community, but the effort to keep it secret only hurt its reputation and, in fact, was all but guaranteed to fail.

What changed? In a meeting with the News editorial board on Thursday, hospital leaders, including Eve, declined to discuss those issues, but the public can hardly fail to notice one significant change: The arrival of Leecia Eve.

An accomplished woman from an influential Buffalo family, Eve is a Black woman who succeeded a white man whose commitment to equality was dramatically called into question. Michael L. Joseph was, in many ways, an able contributor to Roswell Park, whose board he led for 16 years. But his development company, the Clover Group, was accused of grossly racist conduct by its own former director of development, Peter C. Rizzo.

Clover strongly denied those charges, calling the allegations “misleading.” Nor was Joseph personally accused of espousing racist views. But, if Rizzo was correct – and audio recordings clearly suggest that he was – Joseph somehow didn’t notice the same kind of conduct in his own company that the Roswell report documents at the hospital. If he must shoulder some of the responsibility for the terrible conduct revealed by the report, he’s not alone. Other hospital leaders also share the blame.

Eve promised to be a different kind of board chair. “Bigotry, bias and bullying has no place at Roswell Park,” she flatly told the News editorial board. “It is not the Roswell way. And it cannot, and it will not, be tolerated. Full stop.” It was a bold and important statement, one that she knows the hospital will be expected to honor.

Beyond acknowledging problems within the hospital’s culture, Eve and the hospital’s new chief diversity officer, Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney, made clear why diversity is crucial, not just as a moral mandate – which it is – but as necessary for the hospital to meet its mission.

Beyond the minimum of $4.67 million the hospital paid to settle six lawsuits alleging discrimination, serving a diverse community requires trust. It’s true of Roswell Park just as it is of police or any other institution: It’s hard to serve the needs of a public that mistrusts your good intentions. When those needs are cancer treatment and prevention, the cost of mistrust can be counted in lives lost.

It took a while to get here, but Roswell’s leaders served the interests of both the hospital and the community by releasing this report. It has work to do, but now it’s doing it in a way that invites support instead of raising suspicions.