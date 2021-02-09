The Editorial Board: Rosa has the skills to lead state education, but some signs are worrisome

Congratulations to Betty A. Rosa on becoming the New York State Education Commissioner, following a unanimous appointment by the Board of Regents on Monday. Rosa, the first Latina woman to serve in the position, is highly qualified as a nationally recognized education leader with an extensive professional educational background.
Nevertheless, her appointment provokes some worries. She has expressed hostility to standardized tests and is uncomfortably close to the state’s teachers unions.
Rosa was previously chancellor of the Board of Regents and, since August, interim education commissioner. Promising to address equity gaps that the state faces, she is surely well intentioned when it comes to ensuring the delivery of quality education to the state’s residents.
The commissioner’s job is daunting: She must oversee the work of more than 700 school districts with 2.6 million students; 7,000 libraries; 900 museums; and more than 50 professions encompassing nearly 900,000 licensees.
Rosa has the skills for the job. However, we are concerned that her appointment could lead to an unwanted shift away from standardized testing, signaling the strength and influence of New York State United Teachers. Such an outcome would compound the deficiencies already occurring in many school districts, hampered as they are by months of remote learning due to Covid-19. It’s the old saying: You can’t manage what you can’t measure.
This is possibly the worst time to further the degradation of standardized testing, in the midst of a pandemic, when it is already hard to measure student progress, especially when students, many Black and Latino, have limited access to the internet and whose attendance is questionable, after nearly a year of remote learning.
When Rosa was named chancellor of the Board of Regents in 2016, she talked about moving away from “what was so-called, as people like to label it, reform.” NYSUT was among the first offering congratulations. It wasn’t long before there was speculation that her ascension would mean a rejection of tough standards, high-stakes tests and strict accountability. Many of those protests from years ago were really about teacher evaluations.
Last year, standardized and Regents testing were canceled because of the pandemic. Recently, New York State United Teachers, citing the continuing disruption of the pandemic and vacillation among styles of teaching – in-person, remote and hybrid – called on the State Education Department to request a federal waiver of testing requirements. That’s what the Education Department did – asking to drop this year’s third- and eighth-grade tests, as well as those given at the high school level.
It was the wrong move.
Instead of asking the federal government for a waiver, State Education should figure out how to administer some version of those tests – remotely, or better yet in buildings that have restarted in-school instruction. The state and school districts can’t figure out how to repair the losses from pandemic learning if they don’t know how big the losses have been.
We congratulate Rosa on her appointment. But we hope her focus is on one thing and one thing only: Better educating New York children.
• • •
