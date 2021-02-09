The Editorial Board: Rosa has the skills to lead state education, but some signs are worrisome

This is possibly the worst time to further the degradation of standardized testing, in the midst of a pandemic, when it is already hard to measure student progress, especially when students, many Black and Latino, have limited access to the internet and whose attendance is questionable, after nearly a year of remote learning.

When Rosa was named chancellor of the Board of Regents in 2016, she talked about moving away from “what was so-called, as people like to label it, reform.” NYSUT was among the first offering congratulations. It wasn’t long before there was speculation that her ascension would mean a rejection of tough standards, high-stakes tests and strict accountability. Many of those protests from years ago were really about teacher evaluations.

Last year, standardized and Regents testing were canceled because of the pandemic. Recently, New York State United Teachers, citing the continuing disruption of the pandemic and vacillation among styles of teaching – in-person, remote and hybrid – called on the State Education Department to request a federal waiver of testing requirements. That’s what the Education Department did – asking to drop this year’s third- and eighth-grade tests, as well as those given at the high school level.

It was the wrong move.