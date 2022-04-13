The Editorial Board: Rookie governor’s pick of running mate should not eclipse her accomplishments

The choice of Brian Benjamin as her lieutenant governor blew up in the face of Gov. Kathy Hochul. Putting him on the ticket without deeper vetting appears to be a damaging rookie mistake but it does not define her first year as the state’s chief executive.

Since ascending to office after resignation of Andrew M. Cuomo last August, Hochul has achieved many of her goals, including passage of a $220 billion state budget that includes public funding for a Buffalo Bills stadium, changes to the bail reform law and a $10 billion investment in the state’s health care workforce.

Hochul had to thread several needles to get her first budget through the Legislature. Progressives wanted no changes to the 2019 Bail Reform Law; some conservatives wanted the law scrapped. The compromise that emerged will give judges more discretion on when a criminal suspect can be held in pretrial detention.

The funding deal for the Bills stadium drew enmity from both sides of the aisle, with critics asking why the initial $600 billion in public money for the project couldn’t be redirected into more pressing needs such as funding social services or returned to New Yorker in a bigger tax break than the budget plan includes.

We have made clear in this space that the Bills deal was necessary to keep the NFL team from packing up and moving away, a prospect that would be a kick in the gut to Western New York.

The indictment of Benjamin charges him with bribery, fraud and covering up a scheme to gain illegal contributions to his primary campaign for New York City comptroller. It also says he provided “false information in vetting forms” he submitted while under consideration to become lieutenant governor.

Reports about Benjamin’s fundraising were circulating early last year. In January 2021, the digital news outlet The City reported on suspicious campaign donations made to Benjamin, who was then a state senator. Benjamin’s campaign announced it would return the 23 contributions that The City said came from alleged donors who had never heard of Benjamin.

During the past year, as the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI investigated Benjamin, prosecutors issued multiple subpoenas to Senate officials and state agencies. Benjamin told reporters last week that he didn’t tell Hochul about the subpoenas that came months before he was being vetted as a potential lieutenant governor.

“The State Police did a thorough investigation, I participated in that,” he said.

On WNYC’s Brian Lehrer radio show in New York on Wednesday, Hochul said her office “had been told that everything that had risen up had been addressed. You know, everything was clean and that’s what we were told, but I made the best decision I could with the information I had at that time.”

Hochul deserves the benefit of the doubt. She has been tirelessly raising funds for her campaign to be elected to a full term. If she knew that her pick for lieutenant governor was dogged by ethical concerns, it would have been foolish to choose him as her No. 2.

Hochul did not have a large staff at her disposal last summer when picking her second in command. Her staff plainly did not do enough vetting – or Googling – of Benjamin before he was chosen. That’s a mistake that surely won’t be repeated.

The specter of Benjamin may still hang over Hochul’s campaign. He is likely to remain on the Democratic primary ballot in June unless he dies, moves out of state or seeks another office.

Hochul’s political foes will try to turn Benjamin’s arrest – on charges that he denies – into the criminal scandal of the century. The governor should by all means admit she made a mistake, take some lumps and then move on. It’s the best way forward.

Hochul may have been underestimated when she was elevated from lieutenant governor, a job that enabled her – in between ribbon cuttings and other ceremonial duties – to forge alliances throughout the state. In her rookie year as governor, Hochul has surpassed expectations. Benjamin’s resignation ultimately will be more of a teachable moment than a defining one.

• • •

