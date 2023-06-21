Here’s the only thing that makes sense about the unfathomable and ill-fated casino agreement between New York State and the Seneca Nation of Indians: The Assembly balked. It was the right call.

Seneca President Ricky Armstrong Sr. blamed Gov. Kathy Hochul for the deal’s ongoing implosion, but there seems to be plenty of blame to go around. How do you plan to build a casino in a large market – the Rochester area – without ever consulting the state and local officials who represent its residents? And that’s only part of the problem in a secret accord that is rife with problems.

Some background: The 2002 agreement that allowed the Senecas to build three casinos in Western New York expires on Dec. 9. With hundreds of millions of dollars on the table, both the Senecas and the state want to craft a new compact.

Armstrong has said the negotiations recently kicked into high gear and earlier this month – to just about everyone’s surprise, given the history of bad blood – the two sides announced a deal, which the State Senate promptly approved. But when word leaked out that the secret agreement gave the Senecas authority to build a new casino in or near Rochester, its Assembly delegation erupted in anger and Speaker Carl Heastie slammed on the brakes.

That devious agreement may count as the snakiest of the problems with this deal, but there are others. Among them:

Not only did the agreement try to slide this past the people of Rochester, but Rochester had previously rejected a casino. Did anyone check to see if sentiment had changed? Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Salamanca knew about the negotiations ahead of time and critics had the opportunity to try to head it off. That’s how democracy is supposed to work.

Hochul has said she was barred from discussing the deal because of a nondisclosure agreement, but Armstrong said the only requirement was to keep the information away from the media. Not that either is actually ethical – keeping the information from the media means keeping it from New Yorkers, including those who live in Rochester – but which is it?

The agreement also disturbed a key part of Hochul’s electoral constituency: organized labor. The Hotel and Gaming Trades Council, which represents nearly 1,000 workers at the del Lago Resort and Casino east of Rochester, opposes the plan and released the results of a survey that backs its position.

It’s easy to view this crackup as continuing fallout from the bad behavior of the state and the Senecas, both of whom let greed cloud their judgment during the life of the current agreement. Now the question is: What happens next?

Here’s what won’t happen: Failure to agree. The gusher of greenbacks assures that. Here’s what should: Representatives of the state and the Senecas should open an honest conversation with the people of Rochester, who can look at Niagara Falls and Buffalo for a sense of the benefits and pitfalls of hosting a casino. They can also review how the state and Senecas have conducted themselves.

One way or another, though, an agreement will be struck. All that’s unknown is how much the Senecas will pay for the right to operate the casinos and what New York voters will conclude about all the participants, including their governor and legislators.

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.