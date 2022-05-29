 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Editorial Board: Rogers and Sherman should cease and desist – or resign from the WIlliamsville board

Nick Leibovic, holding the microphone, speaks at last week's Williamsville Village Board meeting to urge officials not to compare public health regulations to the Nazis' mistreatment of Jews. Leibovic is a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor.

 Stephen T. Watson
There comes a time in any argument when – the important points having been made – it’s time to just stop talking. This is doubly true when the points being made are so ridiculous, they never should have been put forward in the first place.

Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers and Deputy Mayor David Sherman both say they have received angry reactions, even threats, after a May 9 Board of Trustees meeting during which they both compared Covid health regulations to those held under totalitarian regimes. Sherman went so far as to equate New York State Department of Health with Nazi Germany and read from the “Diary of Anne Frank.” Why are they shocked that people got angry?

Unsurprisingly, the Buffalo Jewish Federation and Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo had official responses to these comparisons. At a subsequent meeting on May 23, the measured language of the Holocaust Resource Center’s Lauren Bloomberg is something Rogers and Sherman would do well to emulate. Bloomberg’s reasonable comment: “Modern issues do not need to be compared to the Holocaust to be considered negative or important. Words really do matter.”

Nick Leibovic, who fled the Nazis in 1939, also attended on May 23, and made a statement that ended simply: “to make that comparison is quite inappropriate.” Anyone might think these words from those who know all too well the horrors that were being evoked would be enough to stop this nonsense for once and for all. They were not.

Sherman insisted he still saw similarities. Rogers said, “We can all acknowledge that maybe we said some things that we shouldn’t have said,” and added she now knew better. We have to ask why it would be necessary for any adult to “learn” that comparisons to Hitler have no place in reasonable discourse over health matters.

Either Rogers and Sherman need to stop making futile and ill-considered objections to health laws they have no power to change or they should find other ways to serve their community.

• • •

