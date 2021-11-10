The Editorial Board: Risking life, limb and mental health, veterans earn thanks and compassion

In addition to mental health challenges such as depression, post-traumatic stress, brain injuries or survivors’ guilt, many veterans come home to troubles in their relationships as well as legal or financial problems.

Nov. 11 – that day World War I ended – is when we pay annual tribute to living veterans from all eras. And yet it’s easy to forget that those serving recently in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard are all volunteers. The United States abolished the draft in 1973. The sacrifices made by the men and women in uniform are by choice.

One result of the all-volunteer military is that many Americans are sheltered from the realities of warfare. People living in higher economic echelons may not know anyone who serves or may never consider it as a career path for family members. They reap the benefits of living in a free society, yet may be blind to the sacrifices made by others to keep it that way.

Gus Biggio, an Ohio native and Marine Corps veteran, wrote about his service in Afghanistan in his book, “The Wolves of Helmand,” published in 2020.

In an excerpt in the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Biggio described the challenging conditions he experienced in his last deployment, in 2009: