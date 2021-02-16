The Editorial Board: Rising availability of vaccines points the way toward a better summer

So, are we finally getting somewhere? It seems that way, following a leap of nearly 50% in regional Covid-19 vaccination over just one week. It suggests – though it may not be – a turning point in Western New York’s path toward normalcy. If so, it’s coming none too soon, as more infectious variants of the novel coronavirus take hold here.

Caution remains essential as the virus still infects some 400 people a day in the region, but there is finally room for cautious optimism. As the federal government has ramped up distribution of vaccines, local providers have increased the number of residents getting the shots.

More than 38,600 doses made their way to Western New York in a recent seven-day period, up from fewer than 25,000 the week before. It will need to get faster, still, to avoid taking the next year to vaccinate everyone in the region, but the trend is hopeful.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday explained some of the reasons that scheduling an appointment is so convoluted and frustrating, though he offered no hope it will improve soon. The result: Those at ease with technology and adept at online research have a better chance of getting vaccinated. Perhaps New York can do a better job of laying out the options, so that more New Yorkers have a better chance of navigating a process that no one would dare describe as a system.