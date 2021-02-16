The Editorial Board: Rising availability of vaccines points the way toward a better summer

So, are we finally getting somewhere? It seems that way, following a leap of nearly 50% in regional Covid-19 vaccination over just one week. It suggests – though it may not be – a turning point in Western New York’s path toward normalcy. If so, it’s coming none too soon, as more infectious variants of the novel coronavirus take hold here.
Caution remains essential as the virus still infects some 400 people a day in the region, but there is finally room for cautious optimism. As the federal government has ramped up distribution of vaccines, local providers have increased the number of residents getting the shots.
More than 38,600 doses made their way to Western New York in a recent seven-day period, up from fewer than 25,000 the week before. It will need to get faster, still, to avoid taking the next year to vaccinate everyone in the region, but the trend is hopeful.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday explained some of the reasons that scheduling an appointment is so convoluted and frustrating, though he offered no hope it will improve soon. The result: Those at ease with technology and adept at online research have a better chance of getting vaccinated. Perhaps New York can do a better job of laying out the options, so that more New Yorkers have a better chance of navigating a process that no one would dare describe as a system.
The need for efficiency is growing. Like the rest of the country, New York is in a race against new variants of the disease that are more infectious and, in some cases, may also be more virulent. Studies have suggested that most of them respond well to the vaccines. The exception is the South African variant and, even then, vaccines seem to provide an important level of protection.
Today, infection rates and hospitalizations are falling in Western New York to a level roughly equal to that of early November – before cold weather set in and groups gathered for holiday celebrations. That’s good news but it’s also cause for urgency in vaccinating residents as quickly as possible.
The new variants carry the threat of forcing new closures and distancing requirements. Without a broad base of immunity, the region could move backward on allowing fans into sporting events. Theaters could remain shuttered and even schools could come under new stresses.
The answers are in patience, focus and caution. The availability of vaccines must continue to increase while members of the community keep taking the familiar precautions: wearing masks and even doubling them up for added protection from the new variants; maintaining distance; avoiding crowds; and washing hands frequently.
For the moment, at least, those precautions are important even for those who have been vaccinated, as asymptomatic transmission may still be possible to those who are unprotected. Still, we’re plainly moving in the right direction. We could be headed toward a better summer.
