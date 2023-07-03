News Editorial Board

The question was bound to come up, and not inappropriately: Does the rising interest in e-bikes require new safety regulations? The answer is maybe, depending to a great extent on the good sense of those already using them. For now, at least, the jury is out.

E-bikes are bicycles with a power assist. Because of that, they can easily travel faster than a traditional bike while using the same muscle power. They’re legal to drive without a license, but their speed and occasional misuse raise inevitable questions which boil down to this: How likely are they to endanger the safety of others?

In the Town of Tonawanda, where e-bikes use the 4-mile Rails to Trails walking and bike path, municipal leaders are monitoring the situation. While motor vehicles are prohibited from using the path, e-bikes are thus far allowed. Councilman Carl Szarek, who chairs the town’s Youth, Parks and Recreation Committee, said the town hasn’t received any complaints about e-bikes on the trail and that he’s not aware of anyone riding recklessly. That’s good news.

The key to avoiding new rules, as one expert suggested, is for riders to be responsible. Kevin Heffernan, communications director for GOBike, said it’s not necessarily the speed or the power of an e-bike that can make it dangerous. It’s the behavior of the cyclist.

“An e-bike moving too quickly on a trail could be the same as someone using a road bike at a high speed,” Heffernan said. True enough, but the availability of the extra speed can make an irresponsible cyclist that much more of a hazard to others.

Szarek and other like-minded officials are on the right track in holding back while keeping an eye on the issue. E-bike users who want to maintain their ability to ride at will can help their own cause by obeying the rules of the road – signaling turns, heeding stop signs, riding attentively – while treating others with the same deference they would, themselves, appreciate.

