The Editorial Board: Reversal on McKinley plans suggests confusion in the district’s administration

“Unfortunately, we have another change in our plans by the district,” Khalil said in the message. “We are now bringing everyone back to the building on Monday, March 7. … I know this isn’t what we discussed, but it’s now the new plan.” Then, putting the best face on a the district’s about-face, he wrote, “No matter what’s thrown our way, we’ll deal with it. It’ll make for an even better comeback story!”

It was a nice try, but making so significant a change with so little notice after so dangerous and disruptive event isn’t a time to be making lemonade out of lemons. These are just lemons.

Among the issues that students, parents and teachers need to be comfortable with is that security updates are fully in place and familiar to those who must implement them.

Those measures call for students to be wanded for weapons by security guards and to have their bags searched until new metal detectors arrive. The plan also calls for “peacemakers” from within the community, as well as administrators and security guards, to be “strategically” distributed on the property.