The Editorial Board: Reversal on McKinley plans suggests confusion in the district’s administration

Well, that was a mess.
The planned-for gradual return of students to McKinley High School in Buffalo was, at the last minute, discarded in favor of bringing all students back to the troubled building on Monday. The reason wasn’t explained, though it seems likely that the departure of former Superintendent Kriner Cash played a part.
Those with an understanding disposition might ascribe the sudden and potentially vexing change to administrative confusion as a swirl of events overtook the ability – or the willingness – to control them. That may make the decision understandable, if not acceptable, but it calls for the district to get its act together quickly. It's not encouraging confidence.
Students at McKinley have been learning remotely since last month’s outbreak of violence in which a 14-year-old student was stabbed and gravely injured and a security guard shot in the leg. Two 17-year-old students have been charged with attempted murder.
Since then, the school has reverted to remote learning as district officials planned for the students’ safe returns. That was to have begun Monday, in a phased approach. But it all went out the window on Saturday when Principal Moustafa Khalil abruptly announced that all students would be expected to return on Monday. His email to parents suggests that even he was caught off guard.
“Unfortunately, we have another change in our plans by the district,” Khalil said in the message. “We are now bringing everyone back to the building on Monday, March 7. … I know this isn’t what we discussed, but it’s now the new plan.” Then, putting the best face on a the district’s about-face, he wrote, “No matter what’s thrown our way, we’ll deal with it. It’ll make for an even better comeback story!”
It was a nice try, but making so significant a change with so little notice after so dangerous and disruptive event isn’t a time to be making lemonade out of lemons. These are just lemons.
Among the issues that students, parents and teachers need to be comfortable with is that security updates are fully in place and familiar to those who must implement them.
Those measures call for students to be wanded for weapons by security guards and to have their bags searched until new metal detectors arrive. The plan also calls for “peacemakers” from within the community, as well as administrators and security guards, to be “strategically” distributed on the property.
Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore said teachers are skeptical that the school is adequately prepared to welcome all its students back. Among the concerns are doors that don’t lock and other that lack alarms, allowing students to let authorized people into the building.
Nevertheless, Rumore conditionally supported the decision to bring all students back. “I think it’s a good thing so that if things are not ready and the security is not adequate, then we can take a step back,” Rumore said.
It’s obvious the security was given too little consideration before February’s violence and that some level of confusion now besets the district’s response. It needs to do better, especially given the documented costs of failure.
• • •
