The Editorial Board: Return of Red Jacket Peace Medal to the Senecas is appropriate and welcome

The repatriation of the symbol of peace to the Seneca Nation of Indians corrects a historical wrong. More items belonging to the original inhabitants of the land now called the United States of America must also find their way back home.
President George Washington gave the symbol of peace medal (known as the Red Jacket Peace Medal) to Red Jacket, the Seneca statesman, in 1792. The medal, which commemorated discussions resulting in the Treaty of Canandaigua, in which the Seneca Nation played a key role, remained in the chief’s family and descendants’ possession. Family members included Col. Ely S. Parker, the famous Seneca who was Civil War adjutant and secretary to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant.
Unfortunately, like so many treasured cultural artifacts, this one became separated from its community. Back in 1895, the Buffalo Historical Society (now known as the Buffalo History Museum) purchased the medal from Parker’s widow, Minnie Parker. The medal adorned the Buffalo History Museum. An outdoor ceremony that took place Monday at the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum in Salamanca represented its repatriation by the Buffalo History Museum to the Seneca people. The transfer was long overdue.
More such ceremonies should take place. Seneca President Matthew Pagels talked about the “untold number” of artifacts with cultural significance belonging to the Senecas. These items have found their way into the wrong hands over the centuries. These are not items to be collected by those who have no history or cultural lineage to the true owners. Moreover, these items should not, as Pagels fittingly put it, “remain in the hands of private or public collections.”
The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act is the law that directs the return of cultural items and artifacts. The act redefined ownership rights for objects such as the Red Jacket Medal. It recognizes that such items are culturally important to a tribal nation, as opposed to property owned by an individual. Therefore, the federal law mandated that the medal cannot belong to any individual or museum. It must belong to the Seneca Nation.
The nation submitted a formal request for the medal’s repatriation last October. Credit goes to current-day Buffalo History Museum officials for cooperating in returning the medal. Executive Director Melissa Brown said that as a “steward of local history,” the institution must constantly reassess its role.
Her assessment is spot on, and so was the museum’s response in unflinchingly adhering to the detailed procedure prescribed by the federal law. It made the transfer a few weeks ago.
There should be no doubt of the medal’s rightful place – in the hands of the Seneca people. Western New Yorkers can join in celebrating its return.
