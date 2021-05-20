The Editorial Board: Return of Red Jacket Peace Medal to the Senecas is appropriate and welcome

The repatriation of the symbol of peace to the Seneca Nation of Indians corrects a historical wrong. More items belonging to the original inhabitants of the land now called the United States of America must also find their way back home.

President George Washington gave the symbol of peace medal (known as the Red Jacket Peace Medal) to Red Jacket, the Seneca statesman, in 1792. The medal, which commemorated discussions resulting in the Treaty of Canandaigua, in which the Seneca Nation played a key role, remained in the chief’s family and descendants’ possession. Family members included Col. Ely S. Parker, the famous Seneca who was Civil War adjutant and secretary to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant.

Unfortunately, like so many treasured cultural artifacts, this one became separated from its community. Back in 1895, the Buffalo Historical Society (now known as the Buffalo History Museum) purchased the medal from Parker’s widow, Minnie Parker. The medal adorned the Buffalo History Museum. An outdoor ceremony that took place Monday at the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum in Salamanca represented its repatriation by the Buffalo History Museum to the Seneca people. The transfer was long overdue.